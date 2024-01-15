UFC Fighter Khamzat Chimaev Trolls Dricus Du Plessis Amid Title Controversy

In the aggressive world of UFC, Khamzat Chimaev recently ignited controversy by trolling fellow middleweight fighter Dricus Du Plessis on social media. The ridicule emerged shortly after UFC CEO Dana White offered Du Plessis a shot at the middleweight title. This opportunity was a result of Chimaev’s ligament injury, which hindered his swift competition for the title following his bout with Kamaru Usman.

Chimaev’s Controversial Social Media Post

Chimaev’s jest was a photo of himself brandishing a hunted rabbit, a clear mockery of Du Plessis. The post drew divergent reactions from the fanbase. Some expressed concern for the hunted animal, while others focused on the showcased weapon. The UFC fighter’s confidence remains unscathed, though. He is certain of facing the winner of the UFC 297 main event between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis for the title, despite not having defeated a ranked 185-pounder yet.

UFC 297: A Potential Game-Changer

Chimaev’s certainty about participating in a title fight hinges on the outcome of UFC 297. This upcoming event has set the fighting community buzzing about a potential clash between the light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, and former champion, Jamahal Hill. Pereira, however, appears undeterred by the rumors and is focused on a successful title defense against Hill or any other contender.

Looming Questions and Exciting Possibilities

The UFC’s decision to exclude the wild crowd brawl between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland at UFC 296 from the official Countdown show for UFC 297 has raised eyebrows. This move has stirred up questions about the organization’s storytelling and promotional strategies. Further intensifying the anticipation for UFC 297 is the rumor that Israel Adesanya may be present at the Strickland vs. Du Plessis fight in Toronto. He could potentially challenge the victor, thereby increasing the stakes of the event.