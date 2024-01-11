UFC Fight Night: Thiago Moises vs Brad Riddell – A Battle of Redemption

In the heart of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) universe, the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, a crucial lightweight bout is set to ignite the ring on March 16. The fiery contest will see Thiago Moises, a formidable submission expert, lock horns with Brad Riddell, a fighter with a point to prove after a hiatus from the sport.

Thiago Moises: Aiming for Redemption

Thiago Moises, who boasts a record of 17 wins and 7 losses, is on a mission to rebound from a recent stumble in his career. His last fight against Benoit St. Denis at UFC Fight Night 226 ended his impressive two-fight submission streak. A renowned master of chokeholds, Moises has secured many victories using this signature technique. His career in the UFC, which began in 2018, has seen him triumph over formidable opponents like Bobby Green, Alexander Hernandez, and Michael Johnson.

Brad Riddell: Breaking the Losing Streak

On the other side of the ring, Brad Riddell, a fighter with a 10-4 record, is all set to reenter the octagon after a 16-month break. The hiatus followed a disappointing three-fight losing streak, a stark contrast to his promising start in the UFC. His initial four consecutive victories, including a notable win over Drew Dober, had earned him a coveted spot in the lightweight rankings. The upcoming bout offers Riddell a golden opportunity to turn the tables and get his career back on track.

A Night to Remember

While the event does not have a headliner yet, the Moises-Riddell fight is currently the highest-profile matchup announced. The fight card also includes several other exciting matches like Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa in the welterweight division, Ode Osbourne vs. Jafel Filho in the flyweight category, Cory McKenna vs. Jaqueline Amorim in the strawweight class, and a featherweight bout between Christian Rodriguez and Isaac Dulgarian. The UFC Fight Night event on March 16 promises to be an unforgettable spectacle of strength, skill, and strategy.