UFC Enters Groundbreaking Partnership with Rizz Pharma

In a groundbreaking partnership, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has united with Rizz Pharma, a pioneering healthcare company dedicated to ensuring essential medications are within reach of Americans. The multi-year agreement grants Rizz Pharma exclusive rights in the United States in two unprecedented healthcare categories for UFC: Hair Loss and Erectile Dysfunction Medicine. This collaboration marks UFC's maiden venture in these particular healthcare segments.

Aligning with UFC's Core Demographic

According to Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President of UFC & WWE, the alliance is a perfect match given the relevance of Rizz Pharma's products to UFC's primary male audience. He stated, "This collaboration is an excellent fit as Rizz Pharma's offerings are highly valued by our core male demographic."

Rizz Pharma's Dedication to Healthcare Solutions

John Rogoveanu, the co-founder of Rizz Pharma, views this partnership as a significant landmark that underlines the company's commitment to healthcare solutions and accessibility. He expressed, "This partnership signifies our dedication to providing healthcare solutions and making them accessible."

Branded Entitlements and Activations

The unique partnership encompasses branded entitlements and activations. These include brand placement in the Octagon at major UFC events, such as Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights, and during Dana White's Contender Series. One eye-catching feature of this partnership is the Rizz Pharma Privacy Cover. This innovation, used during pre-fight weigh-ins, is a first in the history of UFC.

Brand Ambassador Fund and Upcoming Activations

Further enhancing the partnership, an annual Brand Ambassador fund will support UFC athlete appearances and campaigns. The partnership will spring into action at the forthcoming UFC FIGHT NIGHT event. This event will showcase middleweight fighters Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov and a lightweight contest between Renato Moicano and Drew Dober, promising an exciting time for all UFC enthusiasts.