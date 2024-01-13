UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), one of the world’s premier mixed martial arts organizations, is gearing up for its inaugural event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Scheduled for March 2, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, this milestone event is headlined by a heavyweight clash between Jair Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev.

Rozenstruik: A Powerhouse Tackles a Slump

Rozenstruik, the Surinamese heavyweight and ex-kickboxing champion, brings to the octagon a mixed martial arts record of 13 wins and 6 losses. Since his full switch to MMA in 2017, and subsequent UFC entry in 2019, Rozenstruik has carved a name for himself, most notably with his victory over Alistair Overeem in his fourth UFC fight.

However, Rozenstruik’s journey has not been without setbacks. His recent encounters with formidable opponents such as Ciryl Gane, Francis Ngannou, and Curtis Blaydes have seen him grappling with a 1-3 record in his last four fights. This includes a recent defeat against Jailton Almeida, marking a challenging phase in his career.

Gaziev: The Undefeated Newcomer

Across the octagon, Bahrain’s Shamil Gaziev is riding a wave of a promising career start. The 2023 Contender Series graduate boasts an undefeated record of 12 wins, with his most recent victory against Martin Buday at UFC 296.

As a testament to his raw talent and potential, Gaziev has rapidly emerged as a notable newcomer in the heavyweight division. The upcoming bout against Rozenstruik presents an opportunity for Gaziev to further solidify his standing in the UFC.

UFC’s Saudi Debut: A New Chapter Begins

The upcoming event in Saudi Arabia underscores the UFC’s ongoing global expansion. The fight card, headlined by the Rozenstruik-Gaziev heavyweight bout, is anticipated to feature several other matchups that could significantly impact fighters’ rankings and future prospects.

As the UFC prepares to unfurl its flag in Saudi Arabia for the first time, the spectacle of this event promises to resonate deeply with fight fans, marking a significant milestone in the annals of the sport.