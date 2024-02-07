UFC Champion Volkanovski's Daily Drinking Admission Precedes Fight

In a startling revelation, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC featherweight champion, admitted to a daily alcohol intake for a span of three to four weeks leading up to his sudden call to fight against Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. This confession represents a deviation from Volkanovski's typically disciplined regimen between fights, raising eyebrows in the mixed martial arts community.

Volkanovski's Lapse in Discipline

Volkanovski, reflecting on the period, acknowledged it as a dip in his rigorous standards. This uncharacteristic approach was particularly noticeable post-surgery and during his increased involvement in household chores. Despite the effects of his daily drinking habit, Volkanovski expressed no regrets about accepting the rematch with Makhachev at short notice. Yet, he confessed that the timing was far from perfect.

Defeat and Upcoming Challenges

During their face-off, Makhachev triumphed over Volkanovski with a head-kick knockout, a loss attributed not only to Makhachev's skill but also to Volkanovski's compromised preparation. Looking ahead, Volkanovski is now poised to defend his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. Topuria, an unbeaten fighter with a strong record of finishing his adversaries, poses a significant challenge as he seeks to overthrow the reigning featherweight champion.

Readiness for the Next Fight

As Volkanovski gears up for his fight against Topuria, questions loom about his readiness, especially considering his swift return following a heavy knockout loss. Will he resort to his disciplined routine and achieve optimum physical condition in time for the fight? Or will the shadows of his recent past impact his performance in the octagon? Only time will tell.