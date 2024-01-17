UFC Champion Sean Strickland Sparks Controversy Ahead of UFC 297 Title Defense

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has once again found himself in the midst of a controversy, this time during a media event for the upcoming UFC 297. The controversy was sparked when Strickland responded with hostility to a reporter's question about his past comments on social media, where he had expressed a preference between having a gay son or a promiscuous daughter.

Hostile Exchange Sparks Controversy

Strickland, known for his provocative comments and unfiltered persona, not only questioned the reporter's sexuality but also criticised his perceived lack of backbone. In a surprising turn, the UFC champion linked this to political issues, specifically targeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his tirade.

Strickland's Past and Upcoming Challenges

Despite this contentious interaction, Strickland's focus remains on his forthcoming title defense against the number two middleweight contender, Dricus Du Plessis, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The two fighters share a history of animosity, including a brawl at a previous UFC event. However, in the lead-up to their fight, their interaction has been remarkably civil.

Significant Milestone in Strickland's Career

The upcoming title defense against Du Plessis is viewed as a significant milestone for Strickland in his UFC career. Strickland, who has continued to enhance his star power despite a slew of controversial statements, remains unapologetic and unafraid to speak his mind, making him a polarizing figure in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).