UFC 301 Adds Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho vs Paul Craig

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 301, speculated to be held in Rio de Janeiro, has an exciting addition to its roster. A middleweight bout between Brazil's Caio Borralho (15-1, 1NC) and Scotland's Paul Craig (17-7-1) is on the cards for May 4, 2024. While the UFC has yet to officially announce the card or location, Ag.Fight reported the match-up and Borralho himself confirmed the news, also promising to knock out his Scottish opponent.

Borralho's Winning Streak

Caio Borralho, riding a 14-fight triumph wave, has remained unbeaten since his second professional bout. He made his entry into the UFC in 2022, after securing two victories on Dana White's Contender Series in 2021. Since then, the Brazilian fighter has stacked up five wins in the UFC, including a Performance of the Night bonus for his submission of Michał Oleksiejczuk in April.

Craig's Mixed Fortunes

Meanwhile Paul Craig, ranked number 12 in the UFC middleweight rankings, has had a mixed track record since his shift to the middleweight division last year. His record stands at one win and one loss. Craig is stepping into the ring with Borralho on the back of a defeat to Brendan Allen, but he had previously secured a win against Andre Muniz in his middleweight debut.

Upcoming UFC 301

The UFC 301 event is eagerly anticipated to be the next announcement by the UFC. Borralho, currently ranked number 15 in the UFC's middleweight rankings, adds intrigue to the event. Other match-ups for the event have been reported but are yet to be confirmed. The bout between Borralho and Craig adds an extra layer of excitement to the already anticipated UFC 301 event.