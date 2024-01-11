en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

UFC 300 Features Historic Title Fight; UFC Removes Cannabis from Banned Substances

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 4:59 am EST
UFC 300 Features Historic Title Fight; UFC Removes Cannabis from Banned Substances

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has marked a historic milestone in its journey, announcing a riveting title fight for the UFC 300 event, featuring the reigning UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili against Yan Xiaonan. This bout is a first of its kind, with two Chinese-born athletes vying for the title. Zhang, boasting a record of 24-3, gears up for her second title defense after impressive victories over Carla Esparza and Amanda Lemos.

UFC Embraces Progressive Stance on Athlete Well-being

The UFC 300 event, slated for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, has sparked significant anticipation with the announcement of this title fight. This high-stakes matchup in the women’s strawweight division marks the cornerstone of the event, elevating its status and the excitement among UFC fans.

Stepping away from traditional sports norms, the UFC has made headlines by officially removing cannabis from its list of prohibited substances for athletes. This pivotal policy change recognizes the potential benefits of cannabis in training and medical recovery, especially in a physically demanding sport like mixed martial arts (MMA). This move aligns with UFC’s commitment to maintaining an effective anti-doping program and ensures fair and equal circumstances for all its athletes.

UFC 300 and Beyond: A New Era in Combat Sports

The UFC 300 lineup features high-profile fights such as Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, and Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling. Together with the groundbreaking women’s strawweight title fight, these matchups are poised to make UFC 300 a defining event in the UFC’s history.

Looking beyond UFC 300, the sport continues to evolve with a focus on athlete well-being and performance. The UFC’s decision to declassify cannabis as a banned substance sets a new precedent for sports organizations worldwide, exhibiting a forward-thinking approach to athlete care and regulation.

As the UFC’s 2024 schedule unfolds with events like UFC Fight Night 234, featuring a rematch between light heavyweight contenders Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker, it continues to showcase high-stakes matchups that highlight the skill and athleticism of the fighters.

Conclusion: A Pivotal Moment in UFC’s History

The UFC’s announcement of the historic women’s strawweight title fight at UFC 300, along with its transformative stance on cannabis regulation for athletes, represents a turning point in the organization’s history. As the UFC’s 2024 schedule rolls out, these developments promise to shape the future of combat sports, underlining the UFC’s commitment to delivering compelling events and putting athlete safety at the forefront of their mission.

0
China Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
8 mins ago
Prehistoric 'King Kong'-sized Primates Faced Climate Challenges, Study Suggests
In a groundbreaking study examining fossilized evidence from Chinese caves, it has been suggested that prehistoric primates, akin in size to the legendary King Kong, faced daunting challenges due to climate change. Unlike the cinematic King Kong, known for his epic battles against Godzilla and his audacious ascents of iconic structures like the Empire State
Prehistoric 'King Kong'-sized Primates Faced Climate Challenges, Study Suggests
China Pledges to Ease Foreign Investment Amid Economic Uncertainty
19 mins ago
China Pledges to Ease Foreign Investment Amid Economic Uncertainty
AI Takes Center Stage at CES 2024 Amid Other Tech Updates
34 mins ago
AI Takes Center Stage at CES 2024 Amid Other Tech Updates
U.S. Preps Unofficial Delegation to Taiwan: A Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions
11 mins ago
U.S. Preps Unofficial Delegation to Taiwan: A Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions
El Nino Forecast, Unrest in Papua New Guinea, and Global Corporate and Political Updates
17 mins ago
El Nino Forecast, Unrest in Papua New Guinea, and Global Corporate and Political Updates
China's Einstein Probe: A New Chapter in Understanding Cosmic Mysteries
18 mins ago
China's Einstein Probe: A New Chapter in Understanding Cosmic Mysteries
Latest Headlines
World News
A Dark Legacy: Uganda's Hydro Power Project and The Pain of Abandoned Mothers
2 mins
A Dark Legacy: Uganda's Hydro Power Project and The Pain of Abandoned Mothers
Ghana's NDC Challenges Electoral Commission Over Use of Indelible Ink in 2024 Elections
2 mins
Ghana's NDC Challenges Electoral Commission Over Use of Indelible Ink in 2024 Elections
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
3 mins
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Ugandan President Reshuffles Electoral Commission Ahead of 2026 Elections
3 mins
Ugandan President Reshuffles Electoral Commission Ahead of 2026 Elections
Gaza's Uncertain Future: International Leaders Reject Israeli Resettlement Proposals
5 mins
Gaza's Uncertain Future: International Leaders Reject Israeli Resettlement Proposals
Political Independence: The Cornerstone of Economic Development, Says Ambassador Ayebare
7 mins
Political Independence: The Cornerstone of Economic Development, Says Ambassador Ayebare
North Korea Amplifies Propaganda Efforts through Mass Rallies and Media
7 mins
North Korea Amplifies Propaganda Efforts through Mass Rallies and Media
Victorian Advocates Call for Energy Pricing Reform
8 mins
Victorian Advocates Call for Energy Pricing Reform
Labour Reclaims 'Nanny State' Concept: Proposes Measures for Child Health Protection
8 mins
Labour Reclaims 'Nanny State' Concept: Proposes Measures for Child Health Protection
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
54 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
2 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
6 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
6 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
6 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app