UFC 300: Chael Sonnen Questions Charles Oliveira's Title Eliminator Match

In the constantly fluctuating landscape of UFC's lightweight division, a surprise move has veteran commentator Chael Sonnen puzzled. The promotion's decision to book Charles Oliveira, the division's top contender, in a title eliminator match against rising star Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 has raised eyebrows, with Sonnen among those questioning the rationale behind the move.

Unraveling the Controversy

Originally, Oliveira was scheduled to fight the reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. A sudden cut, however, forced Oliveira to pull out of the match, and he was replaced by Alexander Volkanovski. Volkanovski, unfortunately, lost in the first round, leaving the title unclaimed. With Makhachev now nursing an injury, many anticipated that Oliveira would be next in line for a shot at the title. Instead, he has been slated to face Tsarukyan in a match that will determine the No. 1 contender.

Sonnen's Skepticism

Sonnen, a seasoned analyst of the sport, has expressed skepticism about the fight. He suggests a possible reluctance on Oliveira's part to face Makhachev again, citing Oliveira's previous submission loss to Makhachev at UFC 280. Oliveira, however, has proven his mettle by securing a first-round TKO victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, reaffirming his status as a top contender in the division.

Oliveira's Road to Redemption

Oliveira's camp, on the other hand, sees the upcoming match against Tsarukyan as an opportunity rather than a setback. Tsarukyan has been on a roll since 2019, winning eight of nine fights during this period. Facing such a formidable opponent is not a risk but a chance for Oliveira to prove his worth. His coach is confident that they will secure a win and fight for the belt before the end of the year.

As the dust settles, this unexpected twist adds another layer to the intrigue surrounding the UFC lightweight division. As fans wait with bated breath for UFC 300, the question remains: Will Oliveira's gamble pay off, and will he claim his spot at the top of the division?