UFC 298: Volkanovski's Title Reign in Question as Topuria Looks to Make a Statement

UFC 298 is set to take place this weekend, with a stacked card that promises to deliver thrilling finishes from some of the world's best fighters. The main event features a featherweight title fight between current champion Alexander Volkanovski and rising contender Ilia Topuria. The co-main event showcases a middleweight clash between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa.

Volkanovski's Title Reign in Question

Volkanovski, who has held the featherweight title since 2019, is facing doubts about his ability to continue his reign. At 36 years old, some MMA experts question whether he can keep up with younger, hungry contenders like Topuria, who at 26, is considered one of the most dangerous finishers in the division.

Topuria's Path to Victory

Topuria, known for his aggressive striking and powerful grappling, has been steadily climbing the ranks with impressive finishes of his own. In his last fight, he defeated Bryce Mitchell with a first-round TKO, further cementing his place as a top contender.

Other Key Matchups

In the co-main event, Whittaker and Costa will look to make a statement in the middleweight division. Whittaker, a former champion, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Kelvin Gastelum, while Costa is looking to bounce back from a loss to Marvin Vettori.

Another key matchup on the card is between Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo. Dvalishvili, known for his relentless wrestling, is on a six-fight winning streak and is looking to make a case for a title shot. Cejudo, a former champion in both the flyweight and bantamweight divisions, is returning to the octagon after a two-year hiatus.

Top Finishes from the Stars

Here are five of the best finishes produced by the stars of UFC 298:

1. Merab Dvalishvili vs. Marlon Moraes (September 2021)

Dvalishvili delivered a wild stoppage of Moraes in the second round, landing a series of unanswered punches and elbows on the ground.

2. Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw (January 2019)

Cejudo defended his flyweight title for the first time against Dillashaw, finishing him with a TKO in just 32 seconds. The win solidified Cejudo's place as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

3. Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry (December 2019)

Neal, a rising contender in the welterweight division, made a statement with a brutal finish of Perry. He landed a series of devastating strikes, including a head kick and a flurry of punches, to earn the TKO victory.

4. Ilia Topuria vs. Jai Herbert (March 2022)

Topuria continued his impressive run with a violent finish of Herbert in the second round. He landed a series of hard punches and elbows on the ground to earn the TKO victory.

5. Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chad Mendes (December 2018)

Volkanovski earned his title shot with a signature finish of Mendes, landing a series of hard punches and elbows to earn the TKO victory. The win showcased Volkanovski's striking ability and set him up for a successful title reign.

As UFC 298 approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the action-packed card and the potential for more memorable finishes from the stars of the sport.

With Volkanovski's title reign in question and Topuria looking to make a statement, the main event promises to be a thrilling matchup. And with other key matchups like Whittaker vs. Costa and Dvalishvili vs. Cejudo, there's no shortage of excitement on the horizon.

For fans of MMA, UFC 298 is a can't-miss event that will showcase the best of the best in the sport. With dangerous finishers like Topuria, Neal, and Volkanovski, fans can expect a night of non-stop action and unforgettable moments.