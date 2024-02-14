UFC 298: Volkanovski Defends Title Against Topuria in Highly Anticipated Featherweight Championship Bout

This Saturday, the UFC returns to Anaheim, California for the second pay-per-view of 2024, UFC 298, at Honda Center. The main event features a featherweight championship bout between current champion Alexander Volkanovski and unbeaten contender Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski's Second Title Defense

Volkanovski, who recently lost to lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, is looking to make another successful title defense against Topuria. With a record of 26-3 in MMA and 13-2 in UFC, Volkanovski is a formidable opponent.

Long-Awaited Showdown in the Co-Main Event

In the co-main event, middleweight contenders Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker face off in a long-awaited showdown. Costa, with a record of 14-2 in MMA and 6-2 in UFC, is known for his striking power and has earned 12 of his 14 career victories by stoppage.

Grudge Match Finally Materializes

Also on the card, a grudge match between Ian Machado Garry and Geoff Neal finally materializes after Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishivili jostle for position atop the bantamweight division. Garry, with a record of 13-0 in MMA and 6-0 in UFC, is known for his precise striking and has finished all of his UFC fights by decision.

As the UFC 298 fight week video series "Embedded" documents what's happening behind the scenes, fans can expect an exciting night of fights.

