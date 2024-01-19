UFC 297 Weigh-In: Strickland and Du Plessis Ready for Middleweight Title Bout

In a significant development ahead of the UFC 297 in Toronto, middleweight champion Sean Strickland and his challenger, Dricus Du Plessis, have successfully weighed in for their title fight. Strickland tipped the scales at 184.75 pounds, while Du Plessis was just slightly lighter at 184 pounds. The official weigh-in took place on Friday morning, allowing the fighters ample time to rehydrate before the much-anticipated event.

UFC 297: A Return to Toronto

UFC 297 represents a momentous occasion as it marks the return of a UFC event to Toronto for the first time since December 2018. The event is expected to be a sellout, generating a significant amount of gate revenue. This event carries historical value as it stands as the UFC's 33rd show in Canada, a testament to the popularity and growth of the sport in the country.

Other Weigh-Ins and Forfeitures

While Strickland and Du Plessis made headlines with their successful weigh-in, other fighters also made weight for their respective fights. However, the weigh-in was not without controversy. Canadian fighter Malcolm Gordon and American Ramon Taveras failed to meet their weight class limits. Gordon was 1.5 pounds over the non-title flyweight limit, while Taveras was 3.75 pounds over the non-title bantamweight limit. As a consequence of their oversights, they are now required to forfeit a percentage of their purses to their opponents.

Anticipation Building for the Middleweight Title Bout

The spotlight remains firmly on the middleweight title bout between Strickland and Du Plessis. Both fighters have proven their mettle in the ring, and their clash is sure to provide a captivating spectacle for UFC fans. As the fighters ready themselves for the battle, the anticipation continues to build, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of UFC action in Toronto.