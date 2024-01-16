UFC 297 Tension Rises as Champion Strickland Threatens Challenger du Plessis Ahead of Fight

The lead-up to UFC 297 has become a stage for a deeply personal and bitter rivalry between the reigning middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, and his challenger, Dricus du Plessis. The animosity escalated following the UFC 297's kickoff press conference in December when du Plessis decided to bring up Strickland's traumatic childhood.

Strickland's Direct Threat to du Plessis

Strickland, known for his unfiltered and often controversial remarks, retaliated with a direct threat. He warned du Plessis against bringing up his past trauma that involved his abusive father, a topic du Plessis had exploited to taunt Strickland. This retaliation was not just verbal; it was physical too. Strickland attacked du Plessis the day after the press conference, at UFC 296, resulting in an unexpected altercation between the two fighters.

Emotional Turmoil and Impulsive Thoughts of Violence

In an interview on 'This Past Weekend with Theo Von', Strickland expressed his emotional turmoil and the extent of his reaction to du Plessis' comments. He confessed to experiencing impulsive thoughts of violence during their confrontation, highlighting the deep-seated animosity between the two fighters.

Unfazed du Plessis Remains Focused on the Title

Despite Strickland's threats and emotional outbursts, du Plessis remains unfazed. The challenger suggested that Strickland can dish out, but not handle trash talk. His focus remains unwavered, and his eyes are set on one thing – winning the world title. The stage is set for an intense showdown at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on January 20, where the championship match between Strickland and du Plessis will take place.