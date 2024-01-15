UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis, Pennington vs. Bueno Silva Title Fights Among Featured Bouts

UFC 297, one of the most highly anticipated events in the world of mixed martial arts, is slated for Toronto, Canada, showcasing a lineup that includes two title bouts. With a fight card that has fans on the edge of their seats, the event is creating a buzz in the sports world.

Strickland vs. Du Plessis: Battle for the Middleweight Title

Sean Strickland is set to face Dricus Du Plessis in a showdown for the middleweight title. Strickland, known for his aggressive style and tactical prowess, will meet Du Plessis, a fighter lauded for his resilience and striking skills. The bout promises to be a clash of styles, with both fighters looking to claim the prestigious title.

Pennington vs. Bueno Silva: Fight for the Vacant Women's Bantamweight Title

Raquel Pennington, a veteran fighter with a proven track record, is slated to compete against Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant women's bantamweight title. Silva's ferocious fighting style and Pennington's strategic approach are set to make this fight a spectacle for the fans.

A Stellar Lineup: Highlighting Other Major Fights

The main card, starting at 10 p.m. ET, also includes high-stakes matchups such as Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott, Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Chris Curtis, and Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev. With a mix of established fighters and those making their UFC debut, the fight card offers a balanced blend of experience and fresh talent.

Preliminary bouts kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNews and ESPN+, featuring fights like Garrett Armfield vs. Brad Katona, and Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson, among others.

Predictions for the outcomes of these fights are being encouraged from fans, with MMA Junkie compiling consensus picks from reader votes. The reader consensus picks will form part of the UFC 297 main card staff predictions, set to be released on Friday.

The event will be held at the famous Scotiabank Arena and will be available on pay-per-view, ESPN, and ESPN+. UFC 297 is more than just a series of fights—it's a testament to the power of human will, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of victory.