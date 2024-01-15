en English
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024’s MMA Action

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action

Anticipation for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) first pay-per-view event of 2024—UFC 297—has reached fever pitch. Slated for January 20, the event promises to kick off the year’s mixed martial arts (MMA) action with a bang. The main draw of the night is a showdown between Sean ‘Tarzan’ Strickland and Dricus ‘StillKnocks’ Du Plessis, scheduled to take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Strickland vs Du Plessis: A Tale of Rivalry

The title fight between Strickland and Du Plessis has taken center stage, not just for the promise of a riveting contest within the Octagon, but also for the mounting tension between the two fighters. Strickland, the reigning middleweight champion with a record of 28-5, has been unrelenting in his verbal attacks on Du Plessis. The South African challenger, on the other hand, is unbeaten in the UFC with an impressive record of 20-2.

The build-up to the fight has seen Strickland mocking Du Plessis over abuse he suffered as a child, while Du Plessis has faced criticism for his perceived lack of sound fundamentals despite his extensive KO reel. The controversy and bad blood have only served to heighten the anticipation surrounding the fight.

A Global Event

UFC 297 is designed to cater to a global audience, with varying start times for different regions. For the United States, the main event kicks off at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims at 8 p.m. ET, and early prelims at 6 p.m. ET. UK fans can tune in for the main event at 3 a.m. GMT, prelims at 1 a.m. GMT, and early prelims at 11 p.m. GMT. Australian viewers can catch the main event from 2 p.m. AEDT, prelims from 12 p.m. AEDT, and early prelims from 10 a.m. AEDT.

Undercard and Speculations

Details regarding the undercard fighters remain under wraps, but they are expected to add to the event’s overall appeal. The main card also features a women’s bantamweight championship fight between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva. Additionally, there are whispers of a potential appearance by Israel Adesanya, adding another layer of intrigue to an already captivating event.

With UFC 297, the stage is set for a dynamic start to the year’s MMA action. The stakes are high, the rivalries intense, and the anticipation palpable. As the world tunes in, this event promises to be a testament to the passion, grit, and determination that define the sport of MMA.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

