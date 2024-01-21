UFC 297: Fighters Earn $285,500 in Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

In the adrenaline-pumping realm of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), UFC 297 showcased more than just raw power and combat techniques. Beyond the ring, it shed light on a unique financial structure that ensures fighters are rewarded for their adherence to professional standards. Held at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada, the event witnessed a total disbursement of $285,500 as UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay. This nuanced program, a replacement for the erstwhile UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy, was developed to cover a wide range of responsibilities fighters undertake, including outfitting requirements, media obligations, and adherence to the fighter code of conduct.

A Tier-Based Payout Structure

The UFC's Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay operates on a tier-based system, taking into account the number of UFC bouts a fighter has participated in. It also considers additional fights from the Zuffa-era World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) and Strikeforce. The tiers are designed thoughtfully, with payouts ranging from $4,000 for fighters who have participated in 1-3 bouts to $21,000 for those with 21 or more bouts under their belts.

Champions and Challengers: The Apex of the Pyramid

At the apex of this tiered structure are the champions and title challengers, the fighters who have risen above the rest to claim or challenge the crown. Champions are awarded a generous $42,000, while title challengers receive $32,000, a testament to their skill, perseverance, and contribution to the sport.

Royalties: A Slice of the Merchandise Pie

Further sweetening the pot for UFC fighters is the entitlement to perpetual royalty payments, which range from 20-30 percent on UFC merchandise sold bearing their likeness. This not only boosts their income but also reaffirms their value and recognition in the mixed martial arts world.

UFC 297, featuring a main card on pay-per-view and prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+, served as a vibrant backdrop to this unique financial scheme, celebrating not just the victors in the cage, but those who uphold the values and professionalism of the sport.