UFC 297 Fighters Brace for Toronto's Chilling Embrace

In the lead-up to the much-anticipated UFC 297 event in Toronto, the city's icy embrace welcomed the athletes with a biting cold. As temperatures plummeted to -10 C, the wind chill made it feel like a teeth-chattering -21 C. The frigid weather, however, evoked a spectrum of reactions from the fighters, revealing glimpses of their resilience and adaptability in the face of this Canadian winter.

Weathering the Cold: Fighters' First-hand Accounts

Mayra Bueno Silva, the Brazilian bantamweight title contender scheduled to face off against Raquel Pennington in the co-main event, met the cold with a broad grin. Despite the stark contrast with her tropical homeland, Silva's spirit remained undeterred. On the opposite end of the spectrum, featherweight fighter Movsar Evloev from Russia found the Canadian cold rather modest, a testament to his Siberian roots.

Similarly, Raquel Pennington, who hails from the relatively cooler Colorado, regarded Toronto's winter as almost warm. This diversity in reactions underscores the global nature of the UFC, bringing together athletes from contrasting climates and cultures.

The Human Element: Beyond the Octagon

While the cold weather was a talking point, the fighters also confronted a stark reality – the plight of the homeless in Toronto. UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was taken aback at the sight of people living in tents amidst the biting cold, a sobering reminder of the challenges faced by the city's vulnerable population.

A Home Advantage: Mike Malott's Comforts

Among the international roster, Canadian welterweight Mike Malott found himself in familiar territory. Preparing to fight Neil Magny, Malott had the comfort of staying at his parents' home nearby and the support of his local coaches. This home advantage could potentially tilt the scales in his favour come Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dana White, the UFC President, has also arrived in Toronto, adding to the excitement surrounding the event. The frigid weather, the fighters' reactions, and the anticipation of thrilling encounters in the Octagon – UFC 297 in Toronto is shaping up to be a memorable spectacle.