UE's Casiey Dongallo Dismisses Transfer Speculation, Commits to Lady Warriors' Rise

Casiey Dongallo, the standout rookie for the UE Lady Warriors, has recently addressed and quashed the swirling rumors about her potential departure from the team. Amidst speculations of a transfer, Dongallo has openly reaffirmed her loyalty to the University of the East (UE), aiming to elevate the team's status in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament.

Rising Star Quells Transfer Talk

Dongallo's exceptional performance on the court has not only made her the top scorer of the league, with 186 points across eight games, but also the center of transfer rumors. Despite these rumors, she clarified her intentions, stating, "To answer that question, I really don’t have a plan on leaving UE." Her commitment comes as a significant boost for the Lady Warriors, who have shown signs of improvement this season, matching their win total from the previous year.

UE's Volleyball Vision

The UE community has expressed immense support for Dongallo, with acting head coach Dr. Obet Vital and sports enthusiasts lauding her decision to stay. Vital highlighted the commitment from Strong Group Athletics and its head, Frank Lao, to support UE's women's volleyball program for three years, ensuring stability and growth. This commitment, coupled with Dongallo's dedication, signals a promising future for the Lady Warriors.

Looking Ahead

With a focus on winning more games and possibly clinching more victories than in previous seasons, Dongallo and the UE Lady Warriors are optimistic about the remainder of the season. The team's resilience and unity, bolstered by Dongallo's standout performances, have made them a team to watch in the UAAP. As they continue to challenge perceptions and aim for higher achievements, the Lady Warriors are proving that they are a force to be reckoned with in collegiate volleyball.

As the season progresses, Dongallo's decision to stay with UE could be a turning point for the team, offering hope for a revitalized and competitive volleyball program. Her story is a testament to loyalty and the pursuit of excellence, setting an inspiring example for her teammates and the broader UE community.