UEFA EURO 2024 Full Schedule Revealed: Venues, Match Days, and Times

The eagerly anticipated UEFA EURO 2024 tournament schedule has been officially released, detailing fixtures from the opening match in Munich to the final showdown in Berlin. This comprehensive guide showcases the group stage matchups, knockout rounds, and the cities playing host to the events, setting the stage for a thrilling month of football across Germany.

Advertisment

Group Stage Kickoff: A Spectacular Start

The tournament kicks off on 14 June with Germany facing Scotland in Munich at 21:00 CEST, marking the beginning of the group stage battles. Following this, a series of matches across various cities including Cologne, Berlin, and Dortmund will see teams like Hungary, Switzerland, Spain, and Croatia vie for supremacy. Each venue, from the Olympiastadion Berlin with a capacity of 71,000 to the Munich Football Arena hosting 66,000 fans, is set to provide a unique backdrop to each game, promising an unforgettable experience for spectators.

Knockout Stages: The Path to Glory

Advertisment

After the group stages conclude, the competition intensifies with the round of 16 starting on 29 June. The knockout phase will challenge teams to elevate their game, with matches scheduled in Berlin, Dortmund, and other key cities. The quarterfinals, commencing on 5 July, will further narrow down the contenders, leading to the semi-finals set for 9 and 10 July. These matches will not only test the teams' endurance and skill but also their ability to perform under pressure, inching closer to the coveted EURO 2024 title.

Final Showdown in Berlin

The ultimate battle for the EURO 2024 championship will take place on 14 July at 21:00 CEST in Berlin's iconic Olympiastadion. This finale will not only crown the champions of Europe but also conclude a month-long festivity of football that unites fans and nations. The journey to this climax will be filled with moments of brilliance, heartbreak, and triumph, encapsulating the spirit of the beautiful game.

As the tournament prepares to unfold, fans around the world are gearing up to witness top-tier football action. With the full schedule now laid out, the anticipation builds for what promises to be a spectacular display of talent, strategy, and sportsmanship across Germany's premier stadiums.