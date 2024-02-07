UEFA Approves Controversial Financial Distribution Model for 2024-27 Cycle

The UEFA Executive Committee has given the green light to the financial distribution model for the revised men's club competitions for the 2024-27 cycle. This approval comes after a Memorandum of Understanding was agreed upon between UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA) in September of the preceding year.

Advertisment

Anticipated Revenue and Distribution

Out of the projected annual revenue of 4.4 billion euros, a staggering 3.317 billion euros will be channeled to the participating clubs. This distribution scheme comprises 2.55 billion euros in fixed amounts, with performance-related bonuses making up the balance. Furthermore, 130 million euros will be reserved for clubs based on historical performance, a provision that has stirred some controversy as it appears to favor long-established clubs.

Solidarity Payments and Broader Reforms

Advertisment

Solidarity payments to non-participating clubs will total 140 million euros, a slight increase from the previous cycle. This revenue distribution is part of a larger reform of UEFA's club competitions, including an expanded Champions League format due to commence in 2024.

Details of the Revenue Distribution System

The projected threshold of 4.4 billion euros will be allocated to participating clubs, with a significant 93.5% directed towards the clubs and the remaining 6.5% to UEFA. The net amount available for distribution among participating clubs is estimated at 3.317 billion euros, with the lion's share allocated to clubs competing in the UEFA Champions League. The distribution will be executed through three different pillars: equal shares, performance pillar, and value pillar.