UE Nears Historic 10th UAAP Men's Fencing Title, Dominates Team Epee Event

At the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila, the University of the East (UE) men's fencing team is on the brink of securing its 10th consecutive UAAP fencing championship, following a decisive victory in the epee team category. The Red Warriors' prowess was on full display as they overcame University of the Philippines (UP) in a thrilling 45-37 gold medal final, setting the stage for a championship clincher in the upcoming team foil event.

Path to Glory

UE's journey through the tournament has been marked by strategic victories and exceptional skill. The quartet of RJ Perez, Aurell Obnuzar, Ramil Encilan Jr., and reigning MVP Collei Felipe demonstrated unmatched synergy and determination, dismissing challenges from UP's formidable squad. Their triumph over UP followed earlier wins against University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle University, establishing a final showdown that relegated other top contenders to the bronze positions.

Women's and Junior Divisions Shine

In parallel triumphs, UE's women and junior fencers also made significant strides. Eytria Olarte, alongside her teammates, avenged a previous individual defeat to clinch the women's foil team gold against UP, keeping the Lady Red Warriors in close contention for the championship. Meanwhile, UE's Junior Red Warriors virtually secured their 12th consecutive boys' title with golds in both the epee and sabre team events, underscoring the depth of talent within UE's fencing program.

Rivalries and Upsets

The tournament has not been without its share of drama and upsets. UST's Eunice Villanueva led a come-from-behind victory in the women's sabre, while De La Salle Zobel's Junior Lady Fencers upset the Junior Lady Warriors in a nail-biting foil team final. These moments have not only highlighted the competitive nature of the tournament but also showcased the emerging talents that promise to shape the future of Philippine fencing.

As UE stands on the cusp of a historic 10th straight men's fencing championship, the significance of this achievement cannot be overstated. It's a testament to the university's enduring commitment to excellence in sports and the unwavering spirit of its athletes. With the team foil event on the horizon, all eyes are on the Red Warriors as they aim to secure their place in UAAP history.