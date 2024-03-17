UE Claims Victory Over UP in Thrilling Five-Set Match, Securing First Win in UAAP Season 86

MANILA — The University of the East will have something to look forward to heading into the break as they ended the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball first round with a win. This, after the Red Warriors defeated the University of the Philippines, 25-21, 19-25, 28-30, 27-25, 15-12, during their Sunday afternoon clash at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Key Players Shine

Tebs Aligayon and Axel Defeo put up 21 markers each for the Recto-based team, while Angelo Reyes and Joshua Pozas had 15 points each. Andre Bicar was also stellar in UE's charge after he delivered 29 excellent sets for his team. "Masaya finally na the players were able to realize na kaya naman pala," said Red Warriors assistant coach Jumbo Dimaculangan after they clinched their first win in seven games.

Momentum Shift

After UP managed to close in on UE's four-point lead and cut it to one, 8-7 in the decider, Reyes took charge and answered with a striking kill to reproduce a two-point lead, 9-7. Both teams exchanged attacks in the following plays, but the Red Warriors were able to distance themselves by four, 14-10, after a hit by Axel Defeo. The Maroons tried to rally again and got as close as two, 14-12, after a cross-court kill from Angelo Lagando and a block by Daniel Nicolas, but an error from Nino Bersano eventually resulted in UP's demise.

Looking Ahead

Leading State U was Lagando's 26 points, and seven digs, while Louis Gamban and Jessie Rubin posted 19 and 14, respectively, but they have failed to get their first win and have extended their skid to 11 games. "We’ll use this win in preparation for the second round para we have the momentum na may positive na nangyari before the first round ended," he added. The victory not only marks UE's first win of the season but also sets a hopeful tone for their performance in the upcoming rounds.