UD Coach Anthony Grant Honored with NABC Guardians of the Game Award for Mental Health Advocacy

University of Dayton men's basketball coach Anthony Grant has been named one of the five distinguished recipients of this year's "Guardians of the Game" award by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). This prestigious accolade celebrates those who exemplify the organization's core values, including leadership, service, education, advocacy, and inclusion. Grant's recognition comes in light of his passionate commitment to mental health education, sparked by personal tragedy and channeled into significant community impact.

From Tragedy to Advocacy

Anthony Grant's journey of advocacy began after the heart-wrenching loss of his daughter, Jayda, in 2022. Transforming profound grief into purposeful action, Grant and his family have since been vocal advocates for mental health education and suicide prevention. In October, Grant spearheaded the Spotlight Town Hall, an event designed to champion mental health awareness among adolescents and young adults. This initiative, held in conjunction with a charity exhibition game against Ohio State, not only honored his late daughter but also raised crucial funds for mental health organizations, including the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation and the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Ohio. Through these efforts, Grant has profoundly impacted his community, bringing much-needed attention and resources to mental health issues.

A Legacy of Leadership and Service

Before his advocacy work took center stage, Anthony Grant had already established himself as a formidable figure in college basketball. Now in his seventh season as Dayton's head coach, Grant has led his alma mater to five 20-win seasons and clinched the 2019-20 Atlantic 10 regular season title. His coaching career, which includes successful tenures at Alabama and VCU, is marked by consistent excellence and a deep commitment to his players' growth both on and off the court. Grant's approach to coaching, characterized by a focus on leadership, service, and education, aligns perfectly with the NABC's core values, making him an ideal recipient for the Guardians of the Game award.

Recognition Among Peers

The Guardians of the Game award, set to be presented to Grant and four other distinguished coaches during the NABC Convention in Phoenix, Arizona, underscores the broader societal role coaches can play. Alongside Grant, recipients include Baylor coach Scott Drew for leadership, Dan Priest of Division III for service, former Missouri coach Norm Stewart for advocacy, and Saquaro High School's Lucas Ramirez. This recognition from the NABC not only highlights Grant's achievements but also celebrates the potential of sports figures to effect positive change in society. NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson commended this year's awardees for living out the association's values, emphasizing the impact of coaching beyond the game.

As the awards ceremony approaches, the basketball community and beyond look forward to honoring Anthony Grant and his fellow Guardians of the Game. Grant's story, from personal tragedy to impactful advocacy, serves as a powerful reminder of the capacity for resilience and the profound influence sports figures can wield in addressing critical societal issues. His recognition not only celebrates his contributions to basketball and mental health advocacy but also inspires a broader conversation about the role of sports in fostering community well-being and inclusion.