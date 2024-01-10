UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The University of Connecticut Huskies have unveiled their home-and-home football series with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, marking a significant milestone in their sporting calendar. The first game is scheduled to take place at UConn’s home ground, Rentschler Field, on October 19, 2024. This fixture will be a rekindling of an old rivalry, with the last encounter between these two teams at this venue dating back to 2003.

A Long-Awaited Return

The return fixture will be held at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on September 16, 2028. This will be UConn’s first visit to this famed stadium since the inaugural meeting between the two teams. The series’ history favors the Demon Deacons, who lead with a 2-1 record. While UConn had a strong start, clinching a comprehensive victory in their first encounter, Wake Forest managed to turn the tables with wins in the following two matches. This included a memorable triumph in the 2007 Meineke Car Care Bowl.

Looking Forward to a Competitive Season

UConn, led by Head Coach Jim Mora, concluded their 2023 season with a 3-9 record. Despite the challenging season, the team showed promising signs of improvement, securing victories in their last two games. On the other hand, Wake Forest wrapped up their 2023 campaign with a slightly better 4-8 record.

Anticipation for the Full Schedule

The announcement of this home-and-home series has increased anticipation for the full 2024 football schedule for UConn. Details of the complete roster are expected to be released in the near future, which is eagerly awaited by fans and football enthusiasts alike.