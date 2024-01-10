en English
Sports

UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:41 pm EST
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The University of Connecticut Huskies have unveiled their home-and-home football series with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, marking a significant milestone in their sporting calendar. The first game is scheduled to take place at UConn’s home ground, Rentschler Field, on October 19, 2024. This fixture will be a rekindling of an old rivalry, with the last encounter between these two teams at this venue dating back to 2003.

A Long-Awaited Return

The return fixture will be held at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on September 16, 2028. This will be UConn’s first visit to this famed stadium since the inaugural meeting between the two teams. The series’ history favors the Demon Deacons, who lead with a 2-1 record. While UConn had a strong start, clinching a comprehensive victory in their first encounter, Wake Forest managed to turn the tables with wins in the following two matches. This included a memorable triumph in the 2007 Meineke Car Care Bowl.

Looking Forward to a Competitive Season

UConn, led by Head Coach Jim Mora, concluded their 2023 season with a 3-9 record. Despite the challenging season, the team showed promising signs of improvement, securing victories in their last two games. On the other hand, Wake Forest wrapped up their 2023 campaign with a slightly better 4-8 record.

Anticipation for the Full Schedule

The announcement of this home-and-home series has increased anticipation for the full 2024 football schedule for UConn. Details of the complete roster are expected to be released in the near future, which is eagerly awaited by fans and football enthusiasts alike.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

