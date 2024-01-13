en English
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:19 pm EST
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court

When you see Ashlynn Shade on the basketball court, her infectious smile is as captivating as her exceptional performance. A freshman guard for the 13th-ranked University of Connecticut (UConn) women’s basketball team, Shade’s positive attitude and spirited demeanor, especially during successful plays, are not only delightful to observe, but have also been pivotal in boosting the team’s morale.

Aaliyah Edwards on Shade’s Impact

Senior teammate Aaliyah Edwards can’t help but express admiration for Shade’s effervescent nature, both on and off the court, stating that her bubbly personality has been a significant addition to the team dynamics. But it’s not just her personality that’s creating waves; Shade’s performance on the court is leaving a significant imprint as well.

Emerging as a Leading Scorer

In the absence of injured star Azzi Fudd, Shade has stepped up her game, leading the team in scoring twice in the last six games with an impressive average of 17.5 points. Her 3-point shooting skills have been on full display, earning her the Big East Conference Freshman of the Week award three times.

Nika Muhl on Shade’s Maturity

UConn senior Nika Muhl applauds Shade’s work ethic, pointing out that her maturity on the court belies her freshman status. She also draws attention to Shade’s adopted fist-pump celebration, inspired by tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, an indication of her growing self-confidence, something she has been working on under the guidance of Coach Geno Auriemma and inspired by Diana Taurasi.

What started as a season filled with pressure for Shade has now transformed into an enjoyable experience. With strong support from her teammates, Shade’s confidence has grown, and she is becoming an integral part of the UConn women’s basketball team. As UConn rides a nine-game winning streak, the upcoming game against St. John’s will test their momentum, with Shade expected to play a pivotal role.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

