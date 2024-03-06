UCONN Commits Morgan Cheli and Allie Ziebell Earn Naismith All-America Honors, Prepare for Huskies Debut

HARTFORD, CT - In a remarkable display of talent and hard work, UCONN basketball commits Morgan Cheli and Allie Ziebell have been awarded Naismith All-America honors, setting the stage for their anticipated debut with the Huskies this fall. Cheli, a first-team honoree, and Ziebell, who received an honorable mention, are continuing their dominant performances in high school basketball, promising an exciting future at UCONN.

Rising Stars: Morgan Cheli and Allie Ziebell's Journey

Morgan Cheli, a 6-foot-2 guard from Los Altos, California, has led Archbishop Mitty Monarchs to an undefeated season, clinching their fourth-straight NorCal Open championship. Cheli's outstanding performance has not only helped her team to compete in the CIF Open Division state girls' basketball final but has also earned her the 18th rank among the 2024 class recruits. With an average of 15 points, 7.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.1 steals per game, Cheli played a pivotal role in Archbishop Mitty's victory at the 2023 Nike Tournament of Champions, propelling the team to the top rank among high schools nationwide.

On the other hand, Allie Ziebell, a 6-foot guard from Neenah, Wisconsin, has led her team, Neenah High School, to its first state tournament since 2009. As the 4th ranked recruit in the 2024 class, Ziebell's achievements include winning gold with the U19 U.S. National Team at the 2023 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup and being named the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year in Wisconsin. Ziebell's scoring prowess is highlighted by her becoming Neenah's all-time leading scorer, with 2,744 career points, placing her fourth in state history.

Naismith All-America Honors and Beyond

The Naismith All-America honors are a testament to Cheli and Ziebell's hard work, dedication, and skill on the basketball court. These accolades not only recognize their individual talents but also their contributions to their teams' successes. As both players prepare to join UCONN, their high school achievements, including their selection to the team USA roster for the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit, indicate promising careers at the collegiate level and beyond.

UCONN's Future Bright with Cheli and Ziebell

UCONN's women's basketball team has a history of excellence, and the addition of Morgan Cheli and Allie Ziebell is expected to further bolster the Huskies' roster. Their proven track records and the leadership skills they've demonstrated through their high school careers suggest they will be key players in UCONN's pursuit of future championships. As Cheli and Ziebell transition to college basketball, all eyes will be on them to see how they adapt and contribute to the Huskies' storied program.

As Morgan Cheli and Allie Ziebell gear up for their collegiate debut with the UCONN Huskies, their exceptional high school careers and recent Naismith All-America honors underline their readiness for the challenges ahead. Their journey from high school stars to UCONN commits has been marked by remarkable achievements and the promise of further success. With their dedication and talent, Cheli and Ziebell are poised to make a significant impact on the collegiate basketball scene, continuing UCONN's legacy of excellence.