UCLA's Cori Close Advocates for Joy Over Winning in Youth Sports, Aims to Combat Burnout

At a time when the stakes in youth sports seem higher than ever, UCLA's head women's basketball coach, Cori Close, offers a refreshing perspective that challenges the prevailing win-at-all-costs mentality. Close, who has witnessed firsthand the detrimental effects of outcome-oriented thinking on young athletes, is advocating for a shift towards joy, freedom, and the cultivation of good habits in sports from an early age. Her insights into the pressures that lead to athlete burnout and the deep emotional, physical, and mental wounds it causes are reshaping how we think about success in youth sports.

Reframing Success in Sports

Close's observations come from her extensive career and personal journey in sports, including her time spent with legendary UCLA men's basketball coach John Wooden. Wooden's philosophy, which emphasized personal growth and teamwork over scoreboard outcomes, has deeply influenced Close's approach to coaching and her interactions with young athletes. By focusing on creating a positive and collaborative sports experience, Close believes we can prevent the burnout and disillusionment that plague many promising young athletes today. Rather than fixating on scholarships or professional aspirations, Close encourages parents and coaches to prioritize the joy of the game and the development of life skills through sports.

Lessons from Legends and Personal Heroes

Close credits not only Wooden but also other significant figures in her life for shaping her approach to sports and coaching. From Steve Cain, a high school basketball coach who offered her early guidance, to her father, Don Close, who instilled the values of character building and unconditional love through sports, these influences have been instrumental. Their examples highlight the importance of role models at all levels of sports, not just those in the spotlight. Close's reflections on her father's approach to coaching—a program that emphasized lessons and love over winning—underscore the lasting impact that a positive sports experience can have on young athletes, far beyond their performance on the field or court.

Creating a Culture of Growth and Support

As Close's UCLA team embarks on their journey in the NCAA tournament, she hopes that observers will recognize the importance of the team's shared experiences over the final scores. This perspective is not only about cultivating a healthier, more supportive environment for young athletes but also about redefining what it means to be successful in sports. By encouraging personal growth, resilience, and teamwork, Close believes we can create a culture in sports that values and nurtures young athletes, helping them to thrive both on and off the court. It's a vision for youth sports that prioritizes well-being and joy, offering a powerful antidote to the pressures and burnout that too often accompany competitive athletics.

Through her advocacy and coaching, Cori Close is not only influencing the next generation of athletes but also challenging parents, coaches, and the broader sports community to rethink their priorities. By emphasizing the intrinsic value of sports as a platform for personal development and joy, Close's message has the potential to transform youth sports into a more positive, fulfilling, and sustainable pursuit for all involved.