Amid an exhilarating season, the UCLA women's basketball team has not only showcased their dominance on the court but also celebrated significant achievements off it. With a remarkable record and the leadership of head coach Cori Close, the Bruins are on the cusp of NCAA Tournament success, underscoring a season of hard work and integrity.

Season of Success

This year, the UCLA Bruins have been a force to be reckoned with in women's college basketball. Their impressive 24-5 record speaks volumes, especially considering their tough competition in the Pac-12. With the regular season culminating in a decisive victory over Arizona, the team's confidence is sky-high. Players like Londynn Jones and Lauren Betts have been pivotal, breaking records and setting new benchmarks. This success has not only solidified their position as a top seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament but has also brought well-deserved attention to their head coach, Cori Close.

Cori Close's Leadership

Cori Close's coaching career took a momentous turn this year as she was honored with the 2024 WBCA Carol Eckman Integrity in Coaching Award. This accolade, named after the pioneer of women's collegiate basketball championships, Carol Eckman, celebrates Close's integrity, leadership, and heart for service. Her ability to lead the Bruins through various adversities this season, maintaining a clear vision and fostering a supportive environment, has been exemplary. Close's recognition is a testament to her commitment to the game and her players, proving her to be an inspirational figure in women's basketball.

Looking Ahead

As the NCAA Tournament approaches, the UCLA Bruins, under the guidance of Cori Close, are brimming with potential. The team's unity, skill, and determination make them formidable contenders. With Close at the helm, the Bruins understand the magnitude of the opportunity before them. This season could very well lead to an historic NCAA run, marking a significant chapter in UCLA women's basketball history. The journey ahead is promising, and with the blend of talent and leadership within the team, the Bruins are poised to leave a lasting legacy.

The accolades and accomplishments of this season are just the beginning for the UCLA Bruins. As they prepare for the challenges ahead, the spirit of excellence and integrity embodied by Cori Close will undoubtedly continue to inspire and propel them forward. The potential for greatness is palpable, and the basketball world will be watching closely as UCLA aims to turn their successful season into NCAA glory.