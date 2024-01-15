UCLA vs USC Women’s Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined

In the ongoing Pac-12 women’s basketball game, the No. 2 ranked UCLA Bruins are competing against No. 9 ranked USC Trojans. The game has seen an unexpected twist as UCLA’s top player, sophomore ex-Stanford center Lauren Betts, did not start the match due to an illness that remains unspecified. This strategic decision mirrors the situation of USC’s Pac-12 All-Defense player Rayah Marshall, who is also sidelined due to an illness.

USC’s Commanding Lead

Despite the absence of Marshall, the Trojans have managed to establish a 15-point lead over the Bruins, with a halftime score of 34-19 in USC’s favor. USC’s Judea ‘Juju’ Watkins, second in the country in scoring this season, has been a key player in this lead, contributing significantly to the team’s performance.

Adjustments in UCLA’s Lineup

Adjusting to Betts’ limited role, UCLA’s head coach Cori Close took decisive action. Angela Dugalic, the starting power forward, was shifted to center, and Lina Sontag moved from the reserve to the starting lineup. This strategic reshuffling is an attempt to counterbalance the impact of Betts’ illness and maintain the competitiveness of the Bruins.

A Fierce Rivalry

As the game progresses, it’s evident that both teams are locked in a fierce rivalry, marked by intense play and a close score. The Bruins, despite being the No. 2 team in the country, have struggled with turnovers and personal fouls. The Trojans, on the other hand, have been on an 11-0 run, boosting their lead. The match continues, and more updates are expected as the situation unfolds.