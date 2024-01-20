UCLA Triumphs over Colorado in Historic Pac-12 Women's Basketball Showdown

In a pulsating display of women's basketball, No. 5 UCLA emerged victorious over No. 3 Colorado in a nail-biting encounter that ended 76-68. The Pac-12 showdown, played at the CU Events Center in Boulder, attracted a record-breaking crowd of 11,338 spectators, underscoring the match's importance and the growing popularity of women's basketball. This marked the first sellout since an NCAA Tournament game in 1995 and the venue's fifth overall.

Powerful Performances

The game was a testament to the strength and skill of both teams with the lead alternating in the early minutes and defenses forcing turnovers. After the first quarter, Colorado held the lead and even widened the gap in the second quarter. However, UCLA, spurred by Charisma Osborne and her exceptional performance, managed to close the gap to a mere three points by halftime.

UCLA's Game-Changing Rebounding

The third quarter bore witness to an intense clash, with both sides fighting for supremacy. Yet, UCLA's superior rebounding skills, especially with offensive boards, started to tilt the balance their way. The Bruins outrebounded the Buffs 18-7 in this critical quarter, the difference that would ultimately lead to their triumph.

Colorado's First Conference Defeat

Despite Colorado's valiant efforts and their four players hitting double figures, UCLA's rebounding edge proved too much for the Buffs. This encounter marked Colorado's first conference defeat, snapping their nine-game winning streak and stirring the waters in the Pac-12 landscape. The Buffs now look forward to their next challenge against the No. 6 ranked USC Trojans.