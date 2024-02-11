UCLA Seeks New Head Coach After Chip Kelly's Departure

In a rapid and unexpected turn of events, UCLA is searching for a new head coach following Chip Kelly's departure to Ohio State. Athletic director Martin Jarmond has vowed to fill the position within 96 hours and is seeking a candidate with unwavering integrity, unrelenting passion, fierce competitiveness, and steadfast loyalty.

Advertisment

A Search for Stability Amidst Uncertainty

After six seasons with the Bruins, Kelly leaves behind a legacy of 36 victories and 35 losses, a record that failed to meet the high expectations set for the storied program. His departure, announced on February 11th, 2024, has already sent ripples through the recruiting landscape, with at least one 2026 recruit now considering Washington and Oregon instead of UCLA.

Jarmond, who has been the athletic director at UCLA since 2021, is determined to find a replacement who can restore stability and lead the Bruins to long-term success. "We're looking for a coach who embodies our values and can inspire our student-athletes to reach their full potential, both on and off the field," Jarmond said in a statement.

Advertisment

A Promising Array of Potential Candidates

Among the potential candidates being considered by UCLA's search committee are Tony White, a former UCLA linebacker and graduate assistant, and Jason Candle, the successful head coach at Toledo. White, known for his defensive prowess, has been the defensive coordinator at San Diego State since 2020, while Candle has led Toledo to four consecutive winning seasons.

Other candidates in the running include Barry Odom, the defensive coordinator at Texas, Eric Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, Brian Hartline, the wide receivers coach at Ohio State, David Shaw, the former head coach at Stanford, and Tom Herman, currently the head coach at Houston.

Advertisment

A Commitment to the Bruins

Despite the turmoil caused by Kelly's departure, some of UCLA's 2024 signees have reaffirmed their commitment to the program. Mark Schroller, a top offensive lineman and four-star recruit, confirmed his intent to remain a Bruin via a post on X. Schroller, whose parents both have ties to UCLA, chose the Bruins over several other offers from prestigious programs.

Marquise Thorpe-Taylor, another offensive lineman and three-star recruit, also appears to be sticking with UCLA. Their commitment to the Bruins is a significant development for the incoming head coach, as both players have the potential to become all-conference-level players with proper coaching and development.

Advertisment

The search committee, which includes Erin Adkins, Christina Munger-Rivera, and Josh Rebholz, is working diligently to find the right candidate to lead the Bruins into a new era of success. For the Bruins and their fans, the next 96 hours will be a time of anticipation, hope, and no small amount of anxiety as they wait to see who will be chosen to guide their beloved team.

As UCLA embarks on this new chapter, the Bruins' community remains steadfast in their support for the program and their commitment to the young athletes who will carry the torch for years to come. And with the promise of a swift and decisive resolution to the coaching vacancy, the Bruins can begin to focus on rebuilding, recruiting, and restoring the pride and tradition that have long been the hallmarks of UCLA football.

In the end, it is this unwavering spirit and dedication that will see the Bruins through these challenging times and onto greater heights. For UCLA, the search for a new head coach is not just about finding a leader for the football team; it is about finding a champion for the Bruin family, someone who will uphold the values and traditions that have made UCLA an institution to be proud of.

And so, as the clock ticks down on the 96-hour deadline, the Bruins wait with bated breath, hopeful that the right candidate will emerge to lead them into a bright and prosperous future.