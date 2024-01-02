en English
Sports

UCLA Men’s Basketball Prepares to Face Stanford in Pac-12 Opener

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
In an upcoming Pac-12 home opener, the UCLA men’s basketball team, holding a 6-7 overall record, is gearing up to face Stanford this Wednesday. The team, led by Coach Mick Cronin, is keen on improving their performance in close games, a significant factor in their recent setback against Oregon. With a young roster that comprises of 12 freshmen and sophomores, Cronin emphasizes the importance of a collective effort and learning to win.

Young Roster, High Hopes

Among the young roster, UCLA’s 7-foot-3 freshman center, Aday Mara, is under development for better on-court performance. His defensive skills, still under progress, are expected to add significant value to the team. Another promising player, sophomore forward Adem Bona, aims to improve his impressive statistics, including a 56.9% field goal percentage.

Adding to the arsenal, freshman guard/forward Brandon Williams is getting more playing time, drawing comparisons to former UCLA player and current NBA rookie, Jaime Jaquez Jr. The team is also expecting the comeback of freshman guard Jan Vide, recovering from an ankle injury.

Stanford’s Momentum

Stanford enters the game on a high note after a significant win against No. 4 Arizona, steered by freshman guard Kanaan Carlyle‘s remarkable 28 points off the bench. Stanford holds a 1-1 conference play record and shoots a commendable 37.4% from the 3-point range. Key performers to watch include Maxime Raynaud and Mike Jones.

Game Night

The game is scheduled to unfold at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion, under strict adherence to UCLA’s clear bag policy. The match-up is expected to draw significant attention, given UCLA’s triumphant record against Stanford in their all-time series. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2 and will also be broadcast on 1150 AM radio.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

