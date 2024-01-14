en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

UCLA Linebacker Darius Muasau: From Hawaii to the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
UCLA Linebacker Darius Muasau: From Hawaii to the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl

In the heart of the UCLA Bruins’ 2023 season, amidst the echoes of cheering crowds and the rush of adrenaline, stood two figures of unwavering strength and agility. Senior edge rusher, Laiatu Latu, with his daunting presence, certainly made a significant impact. However, as the season unfolded, it was the prowess of senior linebacker Darius Muasau that truly left an indelible mark on the field.

From Hawaii to UCLA

Before his triumphant tenure at UCLA, Darius Muasau dawned the colors of Hawaii for three seasons. Throughout his career there, he amassed a stunning 270 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown), five passes defended, three fumble recoveries, and five forced fumbles. His consistent performance over these years built the foundation of a player who would soon become synonymous with excellence.

Stellar Season at UCLA

Moving on to the Bruins, Muasau’s performance only soared higher. The 2023 season saw him record 75 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, and six passes defended. These impressive stats were a testament to his relentless drive and skill on the field. His standout performance didn’t stop at regular season games; the LA Bowl witnessed Muasau in his prime. As he tackled his way through the game, earning 11 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, he led the Bruins to a triumphant 35-22 victory against Boise State, earning him the coveted LA Bowl defensive MVP title.

East-West Shrine Bowl: A New Challenge

His remarkable journey has now led him to the prestigious 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl. A showcase of the nation’s best college football seniors, the Shrine Bowl provides these players with a platform to demonstrate their skills before venturing into professional careers. As Muasau steps onto the field in Frisco, Texas, on February 1st, he’s not just another player; he’s a testament to dedication, consistency, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. His actions on the field will be watched by many, his performance eagerly anticipated. For Darius Muasau, the East-West Shrine Bowl isn’t just a game, it’s an affirmation of a journey well-traveled and the promise of a bright future ahead.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
15 seconds ago
Ex-WWE Wrestler AJ Francis Makes Uncontracted Appearance at TNA Hard to Kill Event
The recent TNA Hard to Kill pay-per-view event was a hotbed of surprise appearances and unexpected alliances, featuring former WWE wrestler AJ Francis, alias Top Dolla. Making his TNA wrestling debut, Francis not only graced the event but also engaged in a physical altercation with Joe Hendry. Despite his dynamic participation, it’s noteworthy that Francis
Ex-WWE Wrestler AJ Francis Makes Uncontracted Appearance at TNA Hard to Kill Event
Thrilling Day of High School Athletics: Wrestling, Swimming, and Basketball Highlights
4 mins ago
Thrilling Day of High School Athletics: Wrestling, Swimming, and Basketball Highlights
West Virginia's Indelible Legacy in College Football
4 mins ago
West Virginia's Indelible Legacy in College Football
Notre Dame Adjusts Women's Basketball Game Ticketing Amid Severe Winter Weather
1 min ago
Notre Dame Adjusts Women's Basketball Game Ticketing Amid Severe Winter Weather
Pakistan's Historic Moment: Unprecedented Entries for Weightlifting Championship
2 mins ago
Pakistan's Historic Moment: Unprecedented Entries for Weightlifting Championship
Owen Sound Hockey: A Tale of Two Teams
4 mins ago
Owen Sound Hockey: A Tale of Two Teams
Latest Headlines
World News
Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
7 seconds
Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
Ex-WWE Wrestler AJ Francis Makes Uncontracted Appearance at TNA Hard to Kill Event
15 seconds
Ex-WWE Wrestler AJ Francis Makes Uncontracted Appearance at TNA Hard to Kill Event
Notre Dame Adjusts Women's Basketball Game Ticketing Amid Severe Winter Weather
1 min
Notre Dame Adjusts Women's Basketball Game Ticketing Amid Severe Winter Weather
Pakistan's Historic Moment: Unprecedented Entries for Weightlifting Championship
2 mins
Pakistan's Historic Moment: Unprecedented Entries for Weightlifting Championship
Hudson Valley Mourns the Unexpected Loss of 6-Year-Old Joaquin Rey Jose Flores
3 mins
Hudson Valley Mourns the Unexpected Loss of 6-Year-Old Joaquin Rey Jose Flores
Owen Sound Hockey: A Tale of Two Teams
4 mins
Owen Sound Hockey: A Tale of Two Teams
Thrilling Day of High School Athletics: Wrestling, Swimming, and Basketball Highlights
4 mins
Thrilling Day of High School Athletics: Wrestling, Swimming, and Basketball Highlights
Utah Dad's Viral Hack Employs Cartoon Stickers to Promote Healthy Eating for Kids
4 mins
Utah Dad's Viral Hack Employs Cartoon Stickers to Promote Healthy Eating for Kids
West Virginia's Indelible Legacy in College Football
4 mins
West Virginia's Indelible Legacy in College Football
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app