UCLA Launches Sports Leadership and Management Program: A New Era in Sports Business Education

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has established a new initiative within the Anderson School of Management: the Sports Leadership and Management Program. This innovative program is designed to inspire and educate both graduate and undergraduate students, including student-athletes. Its focus is on those who aspire to delve into the business facet of the sports industry.
Leadership and Funding
At the helm of this program is Andy Campion, a seasoned professional with more than three decades of experience in the sports industry. Campion, a former executive leader at Nike Inc., will serve as the program's director. To support the program's mission and ensure its successful launching, Campion and his wife, Shelby, have made a substantial financial contribution.
Education, Sports Engagement, and Financial Opportunity
The Campions have expressed their firm belief in the triad of education, sports engagement, and financial opportunity as crucial elements for a fulfilling life. Their generous donation is a manifestation of this belief and also their desire to give back to UCLA, a university that has significantly influenced their own lives.
Hands-on Experience and Mentorship
The students participating in this program will gain a unique opportunity not found in other similar programs. Through collaboration with the UCLA athletic department, they will receive hands-on experience and mentorship from leaders in the sports industry. This hands-on approach is expected to provide them with a comprehensive understanding of the nuances of the sports business and a competitive edge when they venture into their professional lives.
The establishment of the Sports Leadership and Management Program is a strategic move by UCLA. It is set to enhance the future of the sports industry by preparing the next generation of sports business professionals. This initiative is expected to set a new standard in sports management education by providing a holistic, immersive learning experience, thereby benefiting future generations working in the sports industry.