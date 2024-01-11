UCLA Hires Tony Washington as Defensive Line/Outside Linebackers Coach

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has announced its intention to hire Tony Washington Jr., an Oregon graduate assistant, as its Defensive Line/Outside Linebackers coach. This move marks a reunion of sorts, with Washington having played under UCLA's head coach, Chip Kelly, during his tenure at Oregon. Washington's appointment comes in light of the recent promotion of Ikaika Malloe, the former defensive line coach, to the position of Defensive Coordinator.

From Player to Coach

Washington is a Southern California native with a rich history in football. After an undrafted NFL career with the Houston Texans and a short stint with the Tennessee Titans, Washington retired from professional football in 2018. His post-playing career saw him transition into coaching, first serving as a graduate assistant at Nebraska before returning to Oregon as the Director of Player Development. He then worked as a defensive graduate assistant under Dan Lanning.

A Boost to UCLA's Defense

Washington's appointment to UCLA's coaching staff marks his first official assistant coaching position. His wealth of experience, both as a player and a coach, is expected to greatly benefit the UCLA team. Particularly, his expertise as a former edge rusher is anticipated to elevate UCLA's defense. In addition, his energy and experience are expected to boost UCLA's recruiting efforts.

Recent Coaching Changes at UCLA

UCLA has seen a series of coaching changes since the end of the season. These include the hiring of Ken Niumatalolo as the tight ends coach and Billy Fessler as the quarterbacks coach. Despite his promotion, Malloe is expected to maintain a presence in the defensive line room, thereby ensuring continuity in the team's defensive strategy.