UCLA Football Adds Former Oregon Ducks Safety Bryan Addison and Ramon Henderson to Their Roster

UCLA Football has just announced the official addition of former Oregon Ducks safety, Bryan Addison, to their roster. This comes after Addison declared his commitment to UCLA on social media a month ago, thereby returning to the pledge he made back in 2018. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Addison was a highly sought-after four-star recruit and was ranked 106th overall in his class.
Stellar Career with the Ducks
During the 2023 season, Addison played for the Ducks only in the first four games, after which he stepped away for personal reasons, as stated by Oregon Coach, Dan Lanning. Despite the truncated season, Addison's record over his six seasons with the Ducks is impressive. He played 47 games and achieved 51 tackles, four interceptions, one tackle for loss, six passes defended, and one forced fumble.
Moving Forward with the Bruins
His transfer to UCLA is expected to make a significant impact, as Addison is predicted to start and contribute significantly to the Bruins' ambitions for the 2024 season. Meanwhile, other notable movements in the college football arena include star safety Caleb Downs from Alabama Crimson Tide entering the transfer portal, gaining attention from top schools due to his stellar freshman season.
Another Addition to UCLA
In addition to Addison, UCLA Football has also signed former Oregon safety Ramon Henderson. Henderson, a Bakersfield, California native, played in 36 games over three seasons for Notre Dame, primarily as a backup safety. His career stats include 51 tackles and two interceptions. With his return to his home state for his final year of college eligibility, Henderson adds depth to UCLA's safety room and could potentially secure a starting position.