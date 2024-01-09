en English
Sports

UCLA Bruins Secure Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins via NCAA Transfer Portal

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
UCLA Bruins Secure Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins via NCAA Transfer Portal

In a strategic move to boost their special teams, the UCLA Bruins have recruited long snapper Ryan Wilkins through the NCAA transfer portal. The former Elon University player, hailing from Blairsville, Pennsylvania, has chosen to join the Bruins after showcasing his skills at Elon since 2019. Standing tall at six feet and weighing 200 pounds, the redshirt junior brings a wealth of experience to the Bruins.

Wilkins’s Sporting Journey

During his 2023 season at Elon, Wilkins participated in 11 games, bolstering the team’s defense with a total of three tackles, which included two assisted and one solo tackle. The versatility he demonstrated at the high school level, playing both linebacker and tight end positions, and leading his conference in average yards per catch as a sophomore, showcases his flexibility on the field.

Role in UCLA Bruins

At UCLA, Wilkins is primarily expected to fill the role of long snapper. However, his previous experience as a linebacker and tight end positions him as a potential emergency option for these roles if needed. This versatility could provide a strategic advantage for the Bruins, offering them more flexibility in their game plans.

Impact of the Transfer

Ryan Wilkins’s transfer is a positive move for the UCLA Bruins, who are continuously looking to augment their team through the transfer portal. His addition to the team not only strengthens their special teams but also adds an element of versatility. As Wilkins steps into his new role, the Bruins are hopeful for a fruitful season ahead with their fortified team.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Sports

