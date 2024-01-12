en English
Sports

UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future

The UCLA Bruins offensive line, once a beacon of strength and a semifinalist for the esteemed Joe Moore Award in 2022, grappled with a dip in performance. This stronghold of the football program, renowned for its resilience, found itself navigating an intricate maze of challenges. The line had only two returning starters for the 2023 season, right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio and center Duke Clemens.

New Additions to the Lineup

New entrants on the field included Josh Carlin at right guard and Bruno Fina at left tackle, while Spencer Holstege, who briefly flirted with the transfer portal, marked his return as left guard. Despite being embroiled in pass protection complications and a unique quarterback situation, the line showcased their tenacity by staying healthy and starting all 13 games together.

Looking Forward

With Clemens’ graduation, the Bruins are on a quest to find a new center but can bank on the returning camaraderie of the other four linemen. In a move to bolster depth and nurture future talent, UCLA also rolls out the welcome mat for three freshmen. Sam Yoon is projected to be the new starting center, following his stint as a backup and gaining some on-field experience in the past season.

Part of a Series

This in-depth analysis is part of a six-part series by the Southern California News Group, unveiling the post-portal outlook for every unit of the UCLA roster. As the Bruins gear up for the forthcoming season, it’s clear that the offensive line is focusing on improvement, building chemistry, and carving a new chapter of success.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

