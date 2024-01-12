UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future

The UCLA Bruins offensive line, once a beacon of strength and a semifinalist for the esteemed Joe Moore Award in 2022, grappled with a dip in performance. This stronghold of the football program, renowned for its resilience, found itself navigating an intricate maze of challenges. The line had only two returning starters for the 2023 season, right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio and center Duke Clemens.

New Additions to the Lineup

New entrants on the field included Josh Carlin at right guard and Bruno Fina at left tackle, while Spencer Holstege, who briefly flirted with the transfer portal, marked his return as left guard. Despite being embroiled in pass protection complications and a unique quarterback situation, the line showcased their tenacity by staying healthy and starting all 13 games together.

Looking Forward

With Clemens’ graduation, the Bruins are on a quest to find a new center but can bank on the returning camaraderie of the other four linemen. In a move to bolster depth and nurture future talent, UCLA also rolls out the welcome mat for three freshmen. Sam Yoon is projected to be the new starting center, following his stint as a backup and gaining some on-field experience in the past season.

Part of a Series

This in-depth analysis is part of a six-part series by the Southern California News Group, unveiling the post-portal outlook for every unit of the UCLA roster. As the Bruins gear up for the forthcoming season, it’s clear that the offensive line is focusing on improvement, building chemistry, and carving a new chapter of success.