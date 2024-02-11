UCLA Bruins in Urgent Search for New Head Coach After Chip Kelly's Departure

In a surprising turn of events, UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly announced his departure to assume the role of offensive coordinator at Ohio State. This move, considered a step down by many, leaves UCLA in search of a new head coach before their transition to the Big 10 in 2024.

A Pivotal Moment for UCLA

The abrupt exit of Chip Kelly, who had a 35-34 record with the Bruins since 2018, has sparked an urgent quest for a new leader. With spring practice looming, UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond has set a tight 96-hour deadline to find a successor who embodies integrity, passion, competitiveness, and loyalty.

The Race for the Top Spot

Among the potential candidates are Tony White, a UCLA alumnus and former graduate assistant under Karl Dorrell; Jason Candle, who has consistently led Toledo to winning seasons; and Barry Odom, a defensive specialist known for his success at UNLV and Missouri.

Also in the running is Eric Bieniemy, an NFL offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, who has interviewed for multiple head coaching jobs. Brian Hartline, an Ohio State assistant and last season's offensive coordinator, is another contender.

David Shaw, a former Stanford coach with a personal connection to UCLA, and Tom Herman, a former Ohio State offensive coordinator and Texas head coach familiar with Southern California, round out the list of potential candidates.

The Future of UCLA Football

As UCLA prepares to join the Big Ten next season, the need for a strong, committed head coach is more crucial than ever. With Kelly's departure and the tight deadline set by Jarmond, the race to find the right candidate is on.

Whoever steps into this role will not only have to navigate the challenges of a major conference transition but also rebuild a program that has struggled to recruit top talent under Kelly. The new coach will need to inspire confidence, instill a winning culture, and lead the Bruins into a new era.

