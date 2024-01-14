en English
Sports

UCLA Bruins Gear Up for Critical Home Game Against Washington Huskies

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
In a crucial upcoming face-off, the UCLA Bruins, currently nursing a 6-10 record, are set to host the Washington Huskies at the iconic Pauley Pavilion. This game comes on the heels of a punishing defeat for the Bruins, who fell to the Utah Utes with a disheartening score of 90-44. This loss marks the second-worst margin of defeat in the program’s illustrious history. The Bruins, however, remain undeterred, focusing their energies on the imminent game against the Huskies, scheduled to tip-off at 4:06 p.m. PT.

Bringing the Action to Life

The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network, with Roxy Bernstein steering the play-by-play and Don MacLean adding depth with his analysis. For those who prefer radio, the UCLA Sports Network on AM 1150 will be featuring Josh Lewin and Tracy Murray providing their seasoned commentary. Satellite radio listeners can tune into SiriusXM channel 373 and the SXM App to follow the action live.

Preparing for Battle

The Bruins, despite their recent struggles, aim to snap a four-game losing streak. With eight losses in their last nine contests, the team has demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity. The Huskies, however, come in with a 10-6 record, a slight 1-point favorite against UCLA, and boosted by a win against the Sun Devils.

Key Players to Watch

Sebastian Mack, the Bruins’ leading scorer, is averaging 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. For the Huskies, Keion Brooks Jr. has been a standout performer, averaging 20.6 points per game. As both teams prepare to clash, these players will undoubtedly be the ones to watch.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

