UCLA Bruins Dugalić, Sontag Eye Olympic Berths, Testing Team's Resilience

While the UCLA Bruins women's basketball team continues to make strides on the court, two of its key players, Angela Dugalić and Lina Sontag, are preparing to embark on a new challenge: securing spots for their respective national teams for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The players' commitment to their national teams will see them missing forthcoming games, a move that will undoubtedly test the Bruins' resilience and adaptability.

Advertisment

Players' Olympic Pursuits

Senior Angela Dugalić, after a triumphant return from a season-long absence, has been a consistent performer for the Bruins, averaging 9.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. She will represent the Serbian national team in the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belm, Brazil. On the other hand, sophomore Lina Sontag, known for her defensive prowess, will vie for a place on the German national team. Sontag, who contributes 2.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, hopes to help Germany secure its first-ever Olympic berth in women's basketball.

Impact on the Bruins

Advertisment

Currently ranked as the No. 9 team with a 17-4 record, UCLA's lineup and strategy will have to be recalibrated in the absence of Dugalić and Sontag. Despite the recent loss to Stanford, the team remains focused on maintaining their successful season and rebounding with strong performances in the games against Arizona and Arizona State. The absence of these two players is a testament to the team's depth and adaptability, as they face the challenge of filling the void left by their teammates.

A Test of Resilience

The journey to the Olympics is a high-stakes endeavor for Dugalić and Sontag, and their absence is a test of resilience for the Bruins. It's a test that will challenge the team's depth while offering other players an opportunity to step up and shine. The UCLA Bruins, without a doubt, are up for the challenge.