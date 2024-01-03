en English
Sports

UCLA Bruins Appoint Ikaika Malloe as New Defensive Coordinator

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
Continuing a trend of annual recruitment for the position, UCLA Bruins have appointed Ikaika Malloe as their new defensive coordinator. This promotion follows the exit of previous coordinator D’Anton Lynn to USC. Malloe, an experienced coach with over two decades of college coaching under his belt, has previously managed outside linebackers and defensive line for UCLA. Before his elevation, Malloe assumed the role of interim defensive coordinator during the Bruins’ successful 35-22 LA Bowl game against Boise State on December 16, 2023.

Malloe’s Proven Track Record

Prior to stepping into his new role, Malloe demonstrated his knack for spotting and nurturing talent, recruiting standout players such as Laiatu Latu and twins Gabriel and Grayson Murphy. Latu, who recorded 13 sacks for UCLA, is tipped to be among the top 10 NFL draft picks. The Murphy twins, too, declared for the NFL draft in December 2023. UCLA’s head coach Chip Kelly has acknowledged Malloe’s significant contribution in shaping NFL-grade talent and his positive impact on players both on and off the field.

The Challenge Ahead

As the new defensive coordinator, Malloe faces the daunting task of rebuilding UCLA’s defensive front following the departure of key players. His promotion is likely to necessitate another hiring to oversee the defensive line and outside linebackers. The Bruins are also in the process of filling other staff positions, including coaches for quarterbacks and tight ends.

A Promising Future

Despite the challenges, the future looks promising for both Malloe and the Bruins. Under Malloe’s guidance, UCLA put up an impressive defensive performance in 2023, ranking 10th in total defense, second in rushing defense, third in team tackles for loss, and fifth in team sacks in the PAC 12 conference. As the team steps into the new season, the focus will be on maintaining this momentum and building on the defense’s accomplishments in 2023.

Sports United States
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

