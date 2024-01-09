UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins through NCAA Transfer Portal

UCLA Bruins have fortified their special teams by securing the services of long snapper Ryan Wilkins via the NCAA’s transfer portal. The redshirt junior, hailing from Blairsville, Pennsylvania, brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at Elon University. With a sturdy frame of six feet and 200 pounds, Wilkins has been a consistent contributor for Elon since 2019.

Wilkins’ Impressive Stint at Elon

During his 2023 season at Elon, Wilkins earned his stripes in 11 games, making three total tackles. These included two assist tackles and a solo tackle, underscoring his agility and keen sense of play. His performance at Elon has undoubtedly caught the eye of UCLA’s recruitment team, earning him a scholarship offer and a spot on the Bruins’ team as a long snapper.

A Versatile Player

Prior to his college career, Wilkins demonstrated his versatility on the field in high school. He played as a linebacker and a tight end, even leading his conference in average yards per catch as a sophomore. This multi-faceted background suggests that, while Wilkins is joining the Bruins as a long snapper, he could potentially step up as an emergency linebacker or tight end if the need arises.

UCLA’s Strategic Move

The acquisition of Ryan Wilkins is a calculated move by UCLA, aligning with their ongoing efforts to reinforce their team through the transfer portal. His addition fills the gap left by the previous snapper Beau Gardner, who transferred out of the program. The Bruins are expected to benefit from Wilkins’ experience and versatility, which could prove instrumental in their future games.