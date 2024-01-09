en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins in a Strategic Move

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins in a Strategic Move

UCLA Bruins have bolstered their special teams unit with the addition of Ryan Wilkins, a long snapper from Elon University. Wilkins, a redshirt junior hailing from Blairsville, Pennsylvania, stands six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. The Bruins expect him to serve exclusively as a long snapper, but he could also potentially step in as an emergency linebacker or tight end if the need arises.

A Notable Addition to the Bruins

Wilkins’ transfer to UCLA marks a significant move for the Bruins, who have been actively seeking to strengthen their team. He brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at Elon, where he played in 11 games during the 2023 season and recorded three total tackles, including one solo and two assist tackles.

Wilkins’ Previous Accomplishments

Prior to his college career, Wilkins proved himself as both a linebacker and a tight end in high school. He led his conference in average yards per catch during his sophomore year, indicating his potential as a versatile player.

UCLA’s Strategy in Strengthening the Team

UCLA’s decision to bring Wilkins on board is part of a larger strategy to bolster their team through transfers. This approach underlines the team’s commitment to bringing in experienced players to enhance their performance on the field. With Wilkins’ addition, the Bruins are set to gain a reliable player for their special teams unit.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
13 seconds ago
Bill Belichick Affirms Intent to Stay with New England Patriots Amidst Speculations
Bill Belichick, the seasoned head coach of the New England Patriots, has silenced speculation over his future by confirming his intent to stay with the team. In an end-of-season press conference, Belichick made an uncharacteristic revelation about his contract status, making it clear that he is under contract and fully committed to the Patriots. Belichick’s
Bill Belichick Affirms Intent to Stay with New England Patriots Amidst Speculations
Fort Valley State University Set for 2024 Homecoming Game
1 min ago
Fort Valley State University Set for 2024 Homecoming Game
Blazers Grapple with Ayton's Absence; Rookie Reath Steps Up
2 mins ago
Blazers Grapple with Ayton's Absence; Rookie Reath Steps Up
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins through NCAA Transfer Portal
34 seconds ago
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins through NCAA Transfer Portal
Tim Krul: Disappointment and Optimism in the Wake of FA Cup Draw
54 seconds ago
Tim Krul: Disappointment and Optimism in the Wake of FA Cup Draw
UCLA Bruins Secure Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins via NCAA Transfer Portal
1 min ago
UCLA Bruins Secure Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins via NCAA Transfer Portal
Latest Headlines
World News
Bill Belichick Affirms Intent to Stay with New England Patriots Amidst Speculations
13 seconds
Bill Belichick Affirms Intent to Stay with New England Patriots Amidst Speculations
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins through NCAA Transfer Portal
34 seconds
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins through NCAA Transfer Portal
Tim Krul: Disappointment and Optimism in the Wake of FA Cup Draw
54 seconds
Tim Krul: Disappointment and Optimism in the Wake of FA Cup Draw
UCLA Bruins Secure Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins via NCAA Transfer Portal
1 min
UCLA Bruins Secure Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins via NCAA Transfer Portal
Fort Valley State University Set for 2024 Homecoming Game
1 min
Fort Valley State University Set for 2024 Homecoming Game
Clovis Businessman David Giglio Sets Sights on Kevin McCarthy's House Seat
2 mins
Clovis Businessman David Giglio Sets Sights on Kevin McCarthy's House Seat
Blazers Grapple with Ayton's Absence; Rookie Reath Steps Up
2 mins
Blazers Grapple with Ayton's Absence; Rookie Reath Steps Up
Alabama Senate District 9 Special Election: A Three-Way Republican Race
3 mins
Alabama Senate District 9 Special Election: A Three-Way Republican Race
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
3 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
3 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app