UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins in a Strategic Move

UCLA Bruins have bolstered their special teams unit with the addition of Ryan Wilkins, a long snapper from Elon University. Wilkins, a redshirt junior hailing from Blairsville, Pennsylvania, stands six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. The Bruins expect him to serve exclusively as a long snapper, but he could also potentially step in as an emergency linebacker or tight end if the need arises.

A Notable Addition to the Bruins

Wilkins’ transfer to UCLA marks a significant move for the Bruins, who have been actively seeking to strengthen their team. He brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at Elon, where he played in 11 games during the 2023 season and recorded three total tackles, including one solo and two assist tackles.

Wilkins’ Previous Accomplishments

Prior to his college career, Wilkins proved himself as both a linebacker and a tight end in high school. He led his conference in average yards per catch during his sophomore year, indicating his potential as a versatile player.

UCLA’s Strategy in Strengthening the Team

UCLA’s decision to bring Wilkins on board is part of a larger strategy to bolster their team through transfers. This approach underlines the team’s commitment to bringing in experienced players to enhance their performance on the field. With Wilkins’ addition, the Bruins are set to gain a reliable player for their special teams unit.