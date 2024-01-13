UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety

As part of a new safety initiative, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the official governing body for professional cycling, has imposed a restriction on the angle of brake levers on bicycles. In a move targeting a trend among riders to improve aerodynamics by adopting wider handlebars and angled brake levers, the new rule limits the angle to a maximum of 10 degrees. This regulation follows the UCI’s ban on certain racing positions such as the super-tuck and the ‘puppy dog’ hand position.

The UCI’s Argument

The governing body asserts that an extreme angle of brake levers can impede braking capacity, potentially leading to dangerous situations during races. Additionally, the UCI reasons that such modifications extend beyond the product’s intended use, raising questions about the fairness of these practices.

Compliance Check

The UCI introduced a new tool—a plastic device—to measure compliance with this regulation during the Santos Tour Down Under’s opening stage. The officials examined all bicycles at the event, finding two initially non-compliant. However, the issues were quickly resolved by mechanics, allowing the bikes to participate in the race.

Continued Enforcement

The UCI has made it clear that it will continue to enforce this rule throughout the men’s Tour Down Under, which is set to commence on Tuesday. This approach suggests the UCI’s commitment to upholding safety standards, ensuring a level playing field for all competitors, and maintaining the integrity of the sport.