en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cycling

UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:17 pm EST
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety

As part of a new safety initiative, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the official governing body for professional cycling, has imposed a restriction on the angle of brake levers on bicycles. In a move targeting a trend among riders to improve aerodynamics by adopting wider handlebars and angled brake levers, the new rule limits the angle to a maximum of 10 degrees. This regulation follows the UCI’s ban on certain racing positions such as the super-tuck and the ‘puppy dog’ hand position.

The UCI’s Argument

The governing body asserts that an extreme angle of brake levers can impede braking capacity, potentially leading to dangerous situations during races. Additionally, the UCI reasons that such modifications extend beyond the product’s intended use, raising questions about the fairness of these practices.

Compliance Check

The UCI introduced a new tool—a plastic device—to measure compliance with this regulation during the Santos Tour Down Under’s opening stage. The officials examined all bicycles at the event, finding two initially non-compliant. However, the issues were quickly resolved by mechanics, allowing the bikes to participate in the race.

Continued Enforcement

The UCI has made it clear that it will continue to enforce this rule throughout the men’s Tour Down Under, which is set to commence on Tuesday. This approach suggests the UCI’s commitment to upholding safety standards, ensuring a level playing field for all competitors, and maintaining the integrity of the sport.

0
Cycling Safety Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cycling

See more
2 hours ago
36th Tour de Nebraska: A Cycling Event that Celebrates Scenic Northern Nebraska
The 36th annual Tour de Nebraska, a significant cycling event celebrated for its picturesque routes, is all set to meander through Northern Nebraska. This year’s tour, slated from June 25 to June 30, promises an immersive experience of the Nebraska Sandhills’ raw beauty and the serene Niobrara River Valley. Online Registration and Discount Offer Enthusiastic
36th Tour de Nebraska: A Cycling Event that Celebrates Scenic Northern Nebraska
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
2 days ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Singapore Cyclists Break The Cycle, Assist Stranded Motorist
2 days ago
Singapore Cyclists Break The Cycle, Assist Stranded Motorist
Emma Finucane Makes History as Britain's First Female European Sprint Champion
2 hours ago
Emma Finucane Makes History as Britain's First Female European Sprint Champion
North Perth Transportation Master Plan Proposes $6.7M Upgrade for Pedestrian and Cycling Networks
10 hours ago
North Perth Transportation Master Plan Proposes $6.7M Upgrade for Pedestrian and Cycling Networks
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
14 hours ago
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
Latest Headlines
World News
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
44 seconds
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
1 min
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
2 mins
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
3 mins
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
Weibo Blocks Trending Hashtag on Taiwan Election Amidst Tensions
3 mins
Weibo Blocks Trending Hashtag on Taiwan Election Amidst Tensions
President Biden Faces Heckling in Pennsylvania but Remains Unfazed
3 mins
President Biden Faces Heckling in Pennsylvania but Remains Unfazed
India Unveils Longest Sea Bridge, Supreme Court Decision on CEC Appointment
4 mins
India Unveils Longest Sea Bridge, Supreme Court Decision on CEC Appointment
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Orchestrates Retaliatory Strike from Hospital Bed
4 mins
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Orchestrates Retaliatory Strike from Hospital Bed
Former Conservative Party BC President Darryl Seres Killed in Maple Ridge Car Accident
6 mins
Former Conservative Party BC President Darryl Seres Killed in Maple Ridge Car Accident
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app