UCAL Season 6 Set to Kick Off: New Teams, New Sports, and a New Format

The Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL), formerly known as UCBL, is poised to kick off its sixth season on Saturday, January 20, at the Paco Arena in Manila. The opening games will start with defending basketball champion Centro Escolar University (CEU) going head to head with fresh entrant, Manila Central University (MCU). The second game will see the Philippine Women’s University locking horns with the Philippine Christian University. The season opener will be marked by a ceremony at 11 a.m., setting the stage for the thrilling games to follow.

Re-energized UCAL Season 6

UCAL President Franklin Evidente expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support that has kept the collegiate league alive. This season, nine member schools will participate, bringing their best to the court. The format has been revised, now featuring a single round-robin stage followed by a classification round. The top-performing teams will be awarded with privileges like twice-to-beat advantages or direct quarterfinal entries.

Expanding Horizons

The league is not just about basketball anymore. UCAL has expanded its sports events to include men’s and women’s volleyball, men’s 3×3 basketball, and esports. These additions represent the league’s commitment to fostering a multi-sport culture among the youth.

UCAL’s Comeback

After a nearly two-year pause due to the Covid pandemic, UCAL is bouncing back with renewed vigor. The last season ended with CEU clinching the championship with an unbeaten record. As the league resumes, games will be live-streamed on Smart Sports and various social media platforms every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, enabling fans to catch the action from wherever they are.