Health

UC Health Unveils Revolutionary Cardiac Device a Year After Saving NFL Player’s Life

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
UC Health Unveils Revolutionary Cardiac Device a Year After Saving NFL Player’s Life

In a landmark move, UC Health has introduced a breakthrough device known as the Transesophageal Echo Probe, marking a significant stride in ultrasound technology. This unveiling comes exactly a year after the Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening cardiac arrest, which propelled advancements in emergency cardiac care.

Revolution in Cardiac Imaging

The Transesophageal Echo Probe is designed to provide high-resolution images of the heart by being inserted through the esophagus. This innovative approach circumvents the challenges posed by traditional ultrasound technology, which often encounters obstructions from bones and air in the chest and lungs, compromising the clarity of the imaging.

Enhanced Life-saving Treatment

The Echo Probe’s ability to offer detailed, internal views of the heart enables medical personnel to tailor faster and more appropriate treatments in critical situations. This device has demonstrated its life-saving potential when used to treat Damar Hamlin following his on-field cardiac arrest. UC Health’s medical team’s quick action and the application of this technology played a pivotal role in Hamlin’s successful treatment and subsequent return to football.

Hamlin’s Contribution and Staff Training

UC Health’s acquisition of these state-of-the-art devices was facilitated by a generous donation from Hamlin. The hospital staff has undergone rigorous training to ensure effective utilization of this technology during life-threatening emergencies. UC Health now stands as the sole hospital in the region to employ this specialized device in the emergency room, promising to transform cardiac arrest and related emergency treatments.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

