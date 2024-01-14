UC Davis Triumphs Over CSU Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller

In a gripping overtime showdown on Saturday night, UC Davis outplayed CSU Bakersfield, clinching a victory with a final score of 78-71. The spotlight was undeniably on UC Davis’ Ty Johnson, whose stellar performance became the cornerstone of his team’s triumph in the Big West Conference matchup.

A Star-Studded Performance by Ty Johnson

Johnson showcased his prowess on the court, racking up an impressive 22 points, along with seven rebounds and five assists, propelling UC Davis to success. His efforts were complemented by his teammate Elijah Pepper, who despite enduring a challenging shooting night, managed to score 18 points and secure nine rebounds. Another valuable contribution came from Kane Milling who chipped in with 11 points, aiding UC Davis in maintaining their 10-7 record and a commendable 5-1 standing within the conference.

CSU Bakersfield’s Struggles Continue

On the opposing side, CSU Bakersfield’s Kaleb Higgins stiffened the competition with a notable performance of 17 points, six rebounds, and two steals. However, his valiant efforts were not enough to steer the Roadrunners towards victory. The team continues to grapple with a struggling 5-11 record, and their quest for a win in conference play remains unfulfilled (0-5). Naseem Gaskin also made a noteworthy contribution for CSU Bakersfield, adding 14 points to the tally and demonstrating his defensive skills with two steals.

UC Davis Extends Winning Streak

The game continued to manifest UC Davis’ dominance over CSU Bakersfield, extending their winning streak to 5-0 against the latter since March 2021. Following their recent victories, including a substantial 95-75 win, UC Davis has been on a roll, securing five wins in their last six games. With a 10.5-point advantage over CSU Bakersfield anticipated in their upcoming matchup, UC Davis seems poised to continue their winning streak.