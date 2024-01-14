en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

UC Davis Triumphs Over CS Bakersfield in Hard-Fought Basketball Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:47 pm EST
UC Davis Triumphs Over CS Bakersfield in Hard-Fought Basketball Game

In a riveting battle of athleticism and strategy, UC Davis claimed victory over CS Bakersfield, with a final score of 78-71. The basketball game, a testament to both teams’ commitment and prowess, unfolded with UC Davis maintaining a consistent lead. However, the statistics reveal a close contest, echoing the intensity that resonated throughout the stadium.

Decoding the Numbers

While both teams showcased competitive spirit, UC Davis held a slight advantage in field goal percentage at .345, just edging out CS Bakersfield’s .378. Yet, the game was not merely a tale of field goals. The free throw line became a platform where UC Davis outshone their opponents, achieving a remarkable .732 percentage against CS Bakersfield’s .667. From the three-point line, UC Davis continued to demonstrate superiority, charting a .320 percentage against CS Bakersfield’s .278.

Stars of the Court

UC Davis’s victory was underscored by stellar performances from key players. Johnson, who scored a remarkable 22 points, was closely followed by Adebayo and Pepper, contributing 9 and 18 points, respectively. Johnson’s impact was further amplified with 7 turnovers and 2 steals. On the defensive front, Tamba from UC Davis impressed with 3 blocked shots. On the opposing end, CS Bakersfield’s Higgins emerged as the leading scorer with 17 points, including 3 three-point shots. Gaskin also made a significant contribution with 14 points and 2 steals, while Okereke stood strong defensively, blocking 3 shots.

The Battle Beyond the Scoreboard

While the scoreline reveals UC Davis’s victory, the number of turnovers paints a picture of a tightly contested game. UC Davis recorded 15 turnovers, with CS Bakersfield close behind at 11. These figures highlight the neck-and-neck nature of the game, where each possession was fiercely contested, and every point carried immense weight. The match, played out before a crowd of 1,317 in a stadium with a capacity of 7,600, was a testament to the teams’ competitive spirit and the game’s captivating appeal. UC Davis’s victory adds a crucial notch to their winning record this season, fostering an air of anticipation for future games.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
15 seconds ago
Richmond Triumphs over George Mason in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
In a stirring display of offensive prowess, Richmond clinched a hard-fought victory over George Mason in a basketball match with a final score of 77-70. The game was a testament to both teams’ athletic tenacity and strategic execution, with Richmond’s Jordan King leading the charge with a staggering 31 points and five steals. Richmond’s Offensive
Richmond Triumphs over George Mason in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
Washington State Edges Past Arizona in a Nail-Biting Basketball Encounter
27 seconds ago
Washington State Edges Past Arizona in a Nail-Biting Basketball Encounter
Washington State Triumphs over Arizona in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
32 seconds ago
Washington State Triumphs over Arizona in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
Troy University Triumphs Over Southern Mississippi in Thrilling Basketball Match
16 seconds ago
Troy University Triumphs Over Southern Mississippi in Thrilling Basketball Match
North Texas Triumphs Over Temple in a Pulsating College Basketball Match
17 seconds ago
North Texas Triumphs Over Temple in a Pulsating College Basketball Match
FIU Triumphs Over UTEP in a Competitive Basketball Clash
22 seconds ago
FIU Triumphs Over UTEP in a Competitive Basketball Clash
Latest Headlines
World News
Richmond Triumphs over George Mason in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
15 seconds
Richmond Triumphs over George Mason in Thrilling Basketball Showdown
Troy University Triumphs Over Southern Mississippi in Thrilling Basketball Match
16 seconds
Troy University Triumphs Over Southern Mississippi in Thrilling Basketball Match
North Texas Triumphs Over Temple in a Pulsating College Basketball Match
17 seconds
North Texas Triumphs Over Temple in a Pulsating College Basketball Match
FIU Triumphs Over UTEP in a Competitive Basketball Clash
22 seconds
FIU Triumphs Over UTEP in a Competitive Basketball Clash
Washington State Edges Past Arizona in a Nail-Biting Basketball Encounter
27 seconds
Washington State Edges Past Arizona in a Nail-Biting Basketball Encounter
Washington State Triumphs over Arizona in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
32 seconds
Washington State Triumphs over Arizona in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
Football Game Analysis: A Tale of Two Teams
48 seconds
Football Game Analysis: A Tale of Two Teams
Samford Secures Commanding Win Over VMI in High-Scoring Encounter
57 seconds
Samford Secures Commanding Win Over VMI in High-Scoring Encounter
North Texas Overpowers Temple in College Basketball: A Breakdown of the Victory
58 seconds
North Texas Overpowers Temple in College Basketball: A Breakdown of the Victory
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app