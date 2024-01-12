UA’s Henri Veesaar Steps Back, Caleb Love Steps Up in College Basketball

The University of Arizona’s basketball landscape is witnessing pivotal shifts as one player decides to sit out, and another shines brightly on the court. Sophomore basketball player, Henri Veesaar, has chosen to preserve the option for a fifth year of college ball in 2026-27 and sit out the remainder of the season. This decision comes even with the potential for him to join the NBA or European clubs, thanks to his EU passport. Veesaar, who had not participated in any regular-season games since a golf-cart incident led to an elbow injury last October, will now become a standard redshirt by sitting out the rest of the season. He continues to fully practice and travel with the team, focusing on his long-term development.

Agreement with UA Coach Tommy Lloyd

This decision of Veesaar was made in consensus with UA coach Tommy Lloyd. The move is strategic, allowing Veesaar to recuperate from his injury without losing a year of eligibility. Even though he is sitting out the current season, Veesaar remains an integral part of the team, maintaining his fitness and honing his skills.

Caleb Love Shines in the Court

While Veesaar takes a step back, another player, Caleb Love, is making waves. Love has been given his first Player of the Week honor, a testament to his remarkable performance in recent games. He has led the Wildcats in scoring this season, with an improved field goal percentage and increased assists. His exceptional performance has seen him score at least 20 points in six of eight recent games. Love is also leading the Wildcats in scoring with an average of 17.7 points per game, and he has been named on the John R. Wooden Award midseason watch list.

Other Noteworthy News

On a broader note, Washington State recorded its first win at USC since 2014-15, largely due to contributions from transfer players. Meanwhile, Gilbert Perry’s five-star forward Koa Peat, from the class of 2025, has included Arizona in his top-ten list of schools under consideration for college basketball.